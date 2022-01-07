No Town Approach For Manchester United Youngster
Friday, 7th Jan 2022 17:42
TWTD understands that contrary to reports Town have not made a loan approach to Manchester United for 18-year-old Spanish left-back Alvaro Fernandez.
While manager Kieran McKenna is aware of the Spanish U19 international from his time at Old Trafford - and interest at a later stage isn’t impossible - the Blues have not currently made a move for the former Real Madrid youngster, as has been reported by Football Insider.
Fernandez is the latest in a long line of Red Devils youngsters to have been linked with Town since McKenna took charge at Portman Road.
Speaking about the links at yesterday’s press conference, McKenna said young players from his old club was just one avenue he would be investigating during the window.
“Obviously, it’s a good market to be able to tap into, not just at United, but I feel like I’ve got really good links at Liverpool, at Tottenham, at Arsenal, at Chelsea and at all of the big academy clubs thankfully from working at those academies [United and Tottenham] for such a long period of time,” he said.
“I’ve got good relationships with all those clubs, so that’s one option of a market for us going forward, but it’s not the only one.
“I’ve enjoyed and worked with experienced players as well, I started coaching the first-team at United when I was 32 and we had players that were 35 and 36, so I’m also very comfortable working with senior players and working with experienced players is something I enjoy as well.
“We have to look across the market and obviously we want to have that balance. It’s good to have young players, hungry players who want to improve with us and develop with us over time but also we need that kind of experience and people who have got lots of games under their belt and know the game well and especially players who have got experience of this league as well.
“So it’s about having that balance and that blend and our recruitment will focus not just for January but in the summer it will be about getting a balance across the spectrum, so we end up with the right mixture and right makeup of the squad we want.”
Photo: Matchday Images
