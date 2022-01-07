No Town Approach For Manchester United Youngster

Friday, 7th Jan 2022 17:42 TWTD understands that contrary to reports Town have not made a loan approach to Manchester United for 18-year-old Spanish left-back Alvaro Fernandez. While manager Kieran McKenna is aware of the Spanish U19 international from his time at Old Trafford - and interest at a later stage isn’t impossible - the Blues have not currently made a move for the former Real Madrid youngster, as has been reported by Football Insider. Fernandez is the latest in a long line of Red Devils youngsters to have been linked with Town since McKenna took charge at Portman Road. Speaking about the links at yesterday’s press conference, McKenna said young players from his old club was just one avenue he would be investigating during the window. “Obviously, it’s a good market to be able to tap into, not just at United, but I feel like I’ve got really good links at Liverpool, at Tottenham, at Arsenal, at Chelsea and at all of the big academy clubs thankfully from working at those academies [United and Tottenham] for such a long period of time,” he said. “I’ve got good relationships with all those clubs, so that’s one option of a market for us going forward, but it’s not the only one. “I’ve enjoyed and worked with experienced players as well, I started coaching the first-team at United when I was 32 and we had players that were 35 and 36, so I’m also very comfortable working with senior players and working with experienced players is something I enjoy as well. “We have to look across the market and obviously we want to have that balance. It’s good to have young players, hungry players who want to improve with us and develop with us over time but also we need that kind of experience and people who have got lots of games under their belt and know the game well and especially players who have got experience of this league as well. “So it’s about having that balance and that blend and our recruitment will focus not just for January but in the summer it will be about getting a balance across the spectrum, so we end up with the right mixture and right makeup of the squad we want.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Linkboy13 added 18:04 - Jan 7

Looks very young in the video. Would like to see a strong physical presence at left back . Then again McKenna knows his players better than we do so we have to back his judgement. 1

Billericay12 added 18:04 - Jan 7

We will be linked with any and every Man Utd youngster now for obvious reasons. Not sure that an 18/19 year old with little or no competitive League experience is the answer to our problems. If we are to play 3 at the back though, the 2 wing back roles will be key to our success and not sure that we have either side covered (maybe KVY if fit). Maybe another striker too. We haven’t been scoring too freely of late. 1

Ipswichbusiness added 18:19 - Jan 7

Linkboy13; I agree. We need hard, experienced men at the back not boys if we are to succeed in this League. 1

Kentish_Tractor added 18:29 - Jan 7

If we are going to play 5-3-2 then I would say we do need a good attacking wing-back. Never heard of this kid but he has good pedigree and looks a good player from the video (but then so do all of them).



If we revert to 4 at the back then I would like someone more experienced as will need to me more accomplished at defending. 0

terryf added 18:40 - Jan 7

Come on guys, if we had someone in our U23s, technically gifted, well balanced and with obvious pace we'd be clamouring for him to be given a chance in our first Team. We are unsure when Coulson will be fully fit and we are currently very weak on the left side of defence. As a wing back I think he would be a perfect fit for how McKenna wants to play and be a handful for most the Teams in League One. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments