Walton's Return Only Change For Blues at Gillingham
Saturday, 8th Jan 2022 14:18
Christian Walton returns to an otherwise unchanged Blues side facing Gillingham at the Priestfield Stadium.
Walton missed the 1-0 victory over Wycombe Wanderers in manager Kieran McKenna’s first game in charge due to Covid but is back and replaces Vaclav Hladky, who drops to the bench.
Cameron Burgess, who also had Covid, and Kane Vincent-Young return to the 18 with Scott Fraser and Toto Nsiala dropping out.
For the Gills, former Town loanee Mustapha Carayol starts, while academy youngster Stuart O’Keefe skippers.
Gillingham: Cumming, Jackson, Ehmer, Bennett, McKenzie, Tucker, O’Keefe (c), Phillips, Carayol, Tutonda, Oliver. Subs: Chapman, Lloyd, Sithole, Reeves, Lee, Dempsey, Dickson-Peters.
Town: Walton, Donacien, Woolfenden, Edmundson, Burns, Aluko, Morsy (c), Evans, Penney, Norwood, Bonne. Subs: Hladky, Vincent-Young, Burgess, Carroll, Chaplin, Jackson, Pigott. Referee: Alan Young (Cambridgeshire).
Photo: Pagepix
