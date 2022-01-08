Walton's Return Only Change For Blues at Gillingham

Saturday, 8th Jan 2022 14:18 Christian Walton returns to an otherwise unchanged Blues side facing Gillingham at the Priestfield Stadium. Walton missed the 1-0 victory over Wycombe Wanderers in manager Kieran McKenna’s first game in charge due to Covid but is back and replaces Vaclav Hladky, who drops to the bench. Cameron Burgess, who also had Covid, and Kane Vincent-Young return to the 18 with Scott Fraser and Toto Nsiala dropping out. For the Gills, former Town loanee Mustapha Carayol starts, while academy youngster Stuart O’Keefe skippers. Gillingham: Cumming, Jackson, Ehmer, Bennett, McKenzie, Tucker, O’Keefe (c), Phillips, Carayol, Tutonda, Oliver. Subs: Chapman, Lloyd, Sithole, Reeves, Lee, Dempsey, Dickson-Peters. Town: Walton, Donacien, Woolfenden, Edmundson, Burns, Aluko, Morsy (c), Evans, Penney, Norwood, Bonne. Subs: Hladky, Vincent-Young, Burgess, Carroll, Chaplin, Jackson, Pigott. Referee: Alan Young (Cambridgeshire).

Photo: Pagepix



BossMan added 14:29 - Jan 8

I'd prefer to see Burns much further.up the pitch. I thought he struggled against the big lad from Wycombe 0

PortmanTerrorist added 14:32 - Jan 8

Clearly, in 2 weeks of training, no one on the go fringes has blown the new manager away to force a change. But of a shame but hope this 11 can keep the energy levels up and improve as I don't care who is on the pitch in May so long as we are lifting the play off trophy! COYB 1

Edmundo added 14:39 - Jan 8

Another battle today. Cheer them on lads! COYB 0

WeWereZombies added 14:45 - Jan 8

Maybe 'former Ipswich Town academy youngster' Stuart O'Keefe skippers, otherwise it sounds like Gillingham have a schoolboy in charge... -1

ArnieM added 14:45 - Jan 8

So glad Walton is in goal . 0

tobymeadz91 added 14:46 - Jan 8

I take it Celina, Edwards, Fraser, Coulson, Nsiala all have injuries??



Soo glad this is on IFollow!!



Predict 0-2 win Bonne to get back on the scoresheet! 0

