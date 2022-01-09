Gills Sack Manager Evans Following Defeat to Town
Sunday, 9th Jan 2022 16:21
Gillingham have sacked manager Steve Evans in the wake of yesterday’s 4-0 defeat by the Blues at the Priestfield Stadium.
The loss left the Kent side third bottom of the table with the most recent of their three wins this season having come back in October.
A statement on the Gills official website reads: “Gillingham Football Club can confirm that the contract of manager Steve Evans has been terminated by mutual consent with immediate effect.
“The club wishes to thank Steve for all his efforts over the past two years in circumstances that have been significantly more difficult and challenging due to the Covid pandemic, and wishes him well in the future.
“His assistant, Paul Raynor, will also be leaving the club. The search for a new head coach/manager will begin immediately.”
Following yesterday’s game, assistant Raynor admitted the Gills had been well off the pace in the first half in particular.
“For 45 minutes we weren’t at the races and didn’t track runners. When you do that against good teams with good players, they punish you,” he told the Gills official website.
“Their manager has gone in there and got a real reaction from them. They played with intensity and quality and moved the ball very quickly. When teams do that, you have to be disciplined.
“You can’t get done by one-twos down the side and then get overloads in the wide areas and don’t track runners in the middle of the goal. That’s just basic football.
“There are no excuses. It was ill-discipline and people not doing their jobs. We weren’t defensively sound and you don’t need to give teams like Ipswich a helping hand.”
Photo: Action Images
