McKenna: I Feel Comfortable in the Role

Monday, 10th Jan 2022 15:48 Kieran McKenna has reflected on his first few weeks as a manager and says he feels comfortable in the role while fully aware that things won’t always go quite as smoothly as they have done up to now. Saturday’s superb 4-0 victory at Gillingham saw McKenna make it two wins from two, the Blues having defeated Wycombe Wanderers 1-0 in his opening match at Portman Road. Asked after Saturday’s game whether he was surprised how easily he’d taken to management since his appointment on December 16th, McKenna said: “Not easily, I think, but I do feel comfortable in the role. “Like I said in my first interview, all the experiences I’ve had in my career up until this point have prepared me well for it. “I don’t think there’s anything that I’m doing in the job now that is very different than what I’ve done throughout my whole career in terms of working with players, trying to improve players. Coming in every morning, coming in early, working really hard.” The big difference from being an academy coach at the first-team coach or assistant manager at Manchester United is that the buck now stops with him. “That’s something maybe to the outside seems really a big thing, but for me it’s not something I focus on,” the 35-year-old considered. “Obviously you have to pick the team, pick the squad, but for me, it’s still just about developing, trying to get the team better, to be honest. That’s the main part of the job. “The other parts of the job, the relationship with the fans, with the board, with the press, those things are a little bit different but I feel I’ve prepared well for it, I’m enjoying it, I feel comfortable in the role. “Everyone says you don’t know until you go in there how you’ll take to it. I feel like I couldn’t have prepared any more or any better in my coaching career to make that step. “Obviously the first couple of weeks have gone well, but I’ve also seen enough in my time in football already to know that there are ups and downs, you can’t get ahead of yourself, you can’t think that you’ve cracked it. “As soon as you think you’ve cracked it, that’s when football or anything in life will come back to haunt you. “It’s good days at the moment but I know there will be tough times ahead, it’s not going to be a smooth upwards trajectory. I just don’t think life works like that and football definitely doesn’t work like that. “We know there’ll be setbacks along the way, there’ll be disappointments along the way, but I know I’ll just do my work to the best of my ability and hopefully in the enfdthat’s good enough to take this team forward.”

Thai_Blue added 15:53 - Jan 10

What a breath of fresh air our new manager is. 6

Robert_Garrett added 15:54 - Jan 10

New broom really has swept clean! 1

Bert added 16:03 - Jan 10

Comfortable but not complacent is exactly what I wanted to hear. His career as a coach has given him an insight into management and his close associations with some of the best managers in football will equip him to handle the pressure when it comes. This could turn out to be the wisest and most shrewd managerial appointment since Sir Bobby. 1

Suffolkboy added 16:05 - Jan 10

More of the same , please ! MUCH more - KM makes managing simple and clear ,no unnecessary embellishment and yet gets to the heart of his job , our expectations and in a suitably restrained manner, his objectives .

Together it looks as if we can travel a long way : smashing prospect !

COYB 1

dirtydingusmagee added 16:22 - Jan 10

Top man ! 0

Karlosfandangal added 16:40 - Jan 10

Let’s hope when it does get bumpy the manager knocks don’t come out of the wood work.



I get the feeling quite a few fans think we are going to walk in to the play offs but I am not so sure, hopeful but not expecting it just yet.



Feel Town have a far better chance with KM at the wheel rather than JC 0

ShropshireBluenago09 added 16:46 - Jan 10

We’ve had too many ego managers in recent years.

McKenna is Humble, honest and hard working. 0

meekreech added 16:50 - Jan 10

With the way he has settled in to the position and the way things are progressing ( and with the improvement coming ) we may have to put something in the way of him being poached. 0

TrueBlue66 added 16:51 - Jan 10

I like this guy. 0

JewellintheTown added 16:52 - Jan 10

I really like this guy. Says what needs hearing & does what needs doing and achieving positive results. Whatever he's doing is working so far.



Really wish him well and hope this one works out for us all. 0

BurleysGloryDays added 17:16 - Jan 10

Strong. 0

