Oppong on Trial With Birmingham
Monday, 10th Jan 2022 22:39

Town youngster Colin Oppong was in action with Championship Birmingham City’s U23s as they drew 2-2 away against Burnley this evening.

Northern Ireland-born striker Oppong played the first hour for the Midlanders before being replaced.

The 19-year-old, whose Town contract is up at the end of the month, previously had a trial spell with Colchester United in November.

Having featured for the U23s last season, he has not been involved this term.

Oppong spent a second spell on loan at Lowestoft earlier in the season after a trial at Dartford with a view to a loan in the summer. He previously had a stint on loan at Bury Town.


Photo: James Ager



