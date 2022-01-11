U23s Game at Cardiff Streamed Live

Tuesday, 11th Jan 2022 10:26 Town’s U23s are in action away against Cardiff City this morning with the game being screened live by the Welsh club (KO 11am). Cardiff currently top Professional Development League Two South with the Blues in fourth having lost only once away from home this season. Bailey Clements, Cameron Humphreys, Levi Andoh, whose spell on loan at Hereford concluded at the end of last week, Albie Armin and Zanda Siziba are all among the starters with Tommy Hughes a sub. The game can be watched via Cardiff City TV. Town: Bort, Andoh, Stewart, Armin, Clements, Humphreys, Alexander, Ward, Morris, Siziba, Yengi. Subs: Ridd, Smith, Agbaje, Curtis, Hughes.

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Wallingford_Boy added 10:47 - Jan 11

Where is the main man - Chirewa?! 0

Wallingford_Boy added 11:14 - Jan 11

Game isn't on their site. 0

trncbluearmy added 11:16 - Jan 11

yes it is! 0

ForrestsFingers added 11:17 - Jan 11

Go onto Cardiff Site. Click on Club TV then Live. 1

parhamblue added 11:17 - Jan 11

Here is a direct link, took some finding (a sub menu of club TV); https://www.cardiffcityfc.co.uk/video/live 0

WalkRules added 11:20 - Jan 11





https://www.cardiffcityfc.co.uk/video/live Oh yes it is - watching it now. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments