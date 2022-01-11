U23s Game at Cardiff Streamed Live
Tuesday, 11th Jan 2022 10:26
Town’s U23s are in action away against Cardiff City this morning with the game being screened live by the Welsh club (KO 11am).
Cardiff currently top Professional Development League Two South with the Blues in fourth having lost only once away from home this season.
Bailey Clements, Cameron Humphreys, Levi Andoh, whose spell on loan at Hereford concluded at the end of last week, Albie Armin and Zanda Siziba are all among the starters with Tommy Hughes a sub. The game can be watched via Cardiff City TV.
Town: Bort, Andoh, Stewart, Armin, Clements, Humphreys, Alexander, Ward, Morris, Siziba, Yengi. Subs: Ridd, Smith, Agbaje, Curtis, Hughes.
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 285 bloggers
Five Reasons to Be Optimistic and Five Reasons to Remain Cautious by adamisablue2
Just after Conor Chaplin crashed home his penalty and Town's fourth against Gillingham on Saturday, I turned to my friends in the stand and uttered the [probably] famous last words of “the road to Wembley starts here boys!”
Big Club, Little Club by ElephantintheRoom
When I first started regularly going to Portman Road, Town had recently won the league as ‘upstart country cousins’.
Moans About Loans by ElephantintheRoom
Christmas came early for Town supporters with the surprising appointment of a manager who may actually have a future in the game.
Can Ipswich Town Still Make the Play-Offs? by Mac10
The big question that seems to be on the minds of most Town fans at New Year is if the play-offs, and by extension, promotion, are out of reach for Kieran McKenna’s team.
Boxing Days to Remember by LegendRay
I was there on December 28th 1963 when the taxi driver emerged from the fog, moving in an ungainly way, speeding towards me.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]