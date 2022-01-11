U23s Win at Cardiff
Tuesday, 11th Jan 2022 12:50
Cameron Humphreys and Bailey Clements were on target as Town’s U23s beat Professional Development League Two South leaders Cardiff City 2-0 in their first game of 2022 at the Cardiff International Sports Campus this lunchtime.
The home side had the better of the first half chances, coming closest when they hit the post through James Crole five minutes before the end of the period.
But Town were on top after the break and in the 59th minute Humphreys hit a low left-footed shot from just outside the box which found the corner of the net to the keeper’s left.
Clements made it 2-0 on 80 when a cross from the left was poor cleared to his feet just inside the area and the left-back hit a shot across the keeper and into the net.
Town: Bort, Andoh, Stewart, Armin (Smith 89), Clements, Humphreys, Alexander, Ward, Morris, Siziba (Curtis), Yengi (Hughes 53). Unused: Ridd, Agbaje.
Photo: Matchday Images
