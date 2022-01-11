U23s Win at Cardiff

Tuesday, 11th Jan 2022 12:50 Cameron Humphreys and Bailey Clements were on target as Town’s U23s beat Professional Development League Two South leaders Cardiff City 2-0 in their first game of 2022 at the Cardiff International Sports Campus this lunchtime. The home side had the better of the first half chances, coming closest when they hit the post through James Crole five minutes before the end of the period. But Town were on top after the break and in the 59th minute Humphreys hit a low left-footed shot from just outside the box which found the corner of the net to the keeper’s left. Clements made it 2-0 on 80 when a cross from the left was poor cleared to his feet just inside the area and the left-back hit a shot across the keeper and into the net. Town: Bort, Andoh, Stewart, Armin (Smith 89), Clements, Humphreys, Alexander, Ward, Morris, Siziba (Curtis), Yengi (Hughes 53). Unused: Ridd, Agbaje.

Photo: Matchday Images



Help added 12:51 - Jan 11

Well done to the U23's two Nil win. Cardiff had the better of the first half and should have been at least 2 up, hitting the post and over the bar. But Town took their chances in the second half. 0

RobITFC added 13:07 - Jan 11

I watched this match last season and Cardiff were a far better team and won easily , so well done this year, great improvement. 0

