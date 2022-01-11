New iFollow Record For Town's Win at Gillingham

Tuesday, 11th Jan 2022 16:56

Town sold 6,075 iFollow passes for Saturday’s 4-0 win at Gillingham, a record for League One this season.

The total surpassed the 4,616 who bought passes for the Blues’ game at Charlton last month, the previous highest in the division during 2021/22.

The 6,075 was in addition to the 2,073 fans who made the trip to the Priestfield Stadium.

Meanwhile, Town sold their allocation of allocation of 1,100 tickets for the visit to AFC Wimbledon’s Plough Lane on Tuesday 25th January within 30 minutes of seats going on sale to season ticket holders this morning. Those unable to get tickets can watch that match on iFollow.

Tickets for Saturday's game against Bolton Wanderers at the University of Bolton Stadium remain on sale here.





Photo: Pagepix