O'Leary Replaces O'Neill on PLC Board

Wednesday, 12th Jan 2022 09:44 Chairman Mike O’Leary has been appointed to the club’s PLC board, while general manager of football operations Lee O’Neill is no longer a member. Ipswich Town PLC represents the shareholding of the club prior to Marcus Evans’s 2007 takeover with the majority of those owning the shares - who number around 3,500 - supporters who bought them as the club sought to raise cash following the 2003 period in administration. Following last year’s takeover it continues to maintain a 12.5 per cent stake in the club with Gamechanger 20 Ltd owning the other 87.5 per cent. The club itself has always had a representative on the PLC board, initially chief executive Derek Bowden, then his successor Simon Clegg, managing directors Ian Milne and Jonathan Symonds, and O’Neill, who was appointed in December 2019. Since the takeover, O’Neill has returned to working within the academy and his time on the PLC board was ended on December 31st, O’Leary having been appointed on December 4th. The PLC's other board members are chairman Roger Finbow and Richard Moore, club directors prior to Evans's takeover, associate director Elizabeth Edwards and local farmer Peter Over, while Town's financial director Mark Andrews is the secretary.

Jugsy added 10:21 - Jan 12

Lee O'Neill is a top, top bloke and it's good to see he's still involved in the club. Unfortunately, his elevation into a more expansive role didn't work out which is a shame because the guy lives and breaths ITFC. Pleased he's still with us and probably back to where he can be most effective. 5

trncbluearmy added 10:27 - Jan 12

He was put in a impossible position, good to see him back to where he can be most effective



COYB 2

Monkey_Blue added 10:32 - Jan 12

Saw O’Neil get lots of criticism on here from people who had no idea how hard he worked

Or how well he was doing juggling so many roles. I think he deserves praise for what he’s done. I hope this is recognised and he’s not being eased out. 2

BeattiesBackPocket added 10:39 - Jan 12

Nice to see O’Neill back at the academy felt for the guy working under evans as he always seemed to be the puppet and take the flack for Evans inadequacies which wasn’t his fault. How refreshing to see a structure at the club since the new owners came in. COYB’s! 1

