O'Leary Replaces O'Neill on PLC Board
Wednesday, 12th Jan 2022 09:44
Chairman Mike O’Leary has been appointed to the club’s PLC board, while general manager of football operations Lee O’Neill is no longer a member.
Ipswich Town PLC represents the shareholding of the club prior to Marcus Evans’s 2007 takeover with the majority of those owning the shares - who number around 3,500 - supporters who bought them as the club sought to raise cash following the 2003 period in administration.
Following last year’s takeover it continues to maintain a 12.5 per cent stake in the club with Gamechanger 20 Ltd owning the other 87.5 per cent.
The club itself has always had a representative on the PLC board, initially chief executive Derek Bowden, then his successor Simon Clegg, managing directors Ian Milne and Jonathan Symonds, and O’Neill, who was appointed in December 2019.
Since the takeover, O’Neill has returned to working within the academy and his time on the PLC board was ended on December 31st, O’Leary having been appointed on December 4th.
The PLC's other board members are chairman Roger Finbow and Richard Moore, club directors prior to Evans's takeover, associate director Elizabeth Edwards and local farmer Peter Over, while Town's financial director Mark Andrews is the secretary.
