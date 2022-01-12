Nsiala Linked With Fleetwood Loan
Wednesday, 12th Jan 2022 22:24
Blues centre-half Toto Nsiala is being linked with a move to Fleetwood Town.
According to The Sun, the Cod Army, currently 19th in League One, are working on a deal which would see Nsiala join them on loan.
The 29-year-old is out of contract in the summer, Town having taken up a one-year option on his previous deal in May, and his departure would come as no surprise.
The DR Congo international was signed in the summer of 2018 by Paul Hurst from his former club Shrewsbury.
Nsiala, who spent a spell on loan at Bolton in the second half of 2019/20, has made 71 starts and six sub appearances for Town, scoring once.
Photo: Action Images
