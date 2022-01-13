Nsiala Set For Permanent Move to Fleetwood

Thursday, 13th Jan 2022 09:22 TWTD understands that central defender Toto Nsiala is closing in on making his Portman Road exit to Fleetwood but on a permanent basis rather than on loan. Last night it was reported that Fleetwood were looking to sign the 29-year-old on loan, however, we understand the clubs are in discussions regarding a permanent switch which looks set to be completed before the weekend. Nsiala is out of contract with the Blues in the summer, Town having taken up a one-year option on his previous deal in May, and his impending departure comes as no surprise. The DR Congo international was signed in the summer of 2018 by Paul Hurst from his former club Shrewsbury. Nsiala, who spent a spell on loan at Bolton in the second half of 2019/20, has made 71 starts and six sub appearances for Town, scoring once. The exit of a senior player will assist the Blues as they look to make loan pair Christian Walton and Macauley Bonne permanent signings. Town were understood to be close to their FFP limits following their summer business and the departure of Nsiala - and probably one or two other fringe players - will free up some room as they look to do those deals with Brighton and QPR. Discussions on both fronts are ongoing.

OwainG1992 added 09:25 - Jan 13

Best of luck Toto.

Some of the responses yesterday were childish.

The guy always gives his all and whilst we are now looking at a higher standard of player you can't doubt his effort. 10

BlueandTruesince82 added 09:30 - Jan 13

Great guy and a good no nonsense defender who who puts everything on the like but also hugely error prone and technically limited to say the least.



All the best Toto. 0

raycrawfordswig added 09:30 - Jan 13

Thanks Toto hope this move works out well for you. 0

trueblues78 added 09:31 - Jan 13

All the best Toto. Always have it his best. 0

boltzak added 09:32 - Jan 13

Can’t fault his effort, but glad to see the back of him. Shouldn’t be too difficult to get a better replacement. 0

itfcserbia added 09:33 - Jan 13

This makes a lot more sense given his contract situation. No more old regime not cashing in at least a little bit on guys nearing end of contract.

Best of luck Toto, never the best player but too much flak his way from some. 0

