Nsiala Set For Permanent Move to Fleetwood
Thursday, 13th Jan 2022 09:22
TWTD understands that central defender Toto Nsiala is closing in on making his Portman Road exit to Fleetwood but on a permanent basis rather than on loan.
Last night it was reported that Fleetwood were looking to sign the 29-year-old on loan, however, we understand the clubs are in discussions regarding a permanent switch which looks set to be completed before the weekend.
Nsiala is out of contract with the Blues in the summer, Town having taken up a one-year option on his previous deal in May, and his impending departure comes as no surprise.
The DR Congo international was signed in the summer of 2018 by Paul Hurst from his former club Shrewsbury.
Nsiala, who spent a spell on loan at Bolton in the second half of 2019/20, has made 71 starts and six sub appearances for Town, scoring once.
The exit of a senior player will assist the Blues as they look to make loan pair Christian Walton and Macauley Bonne permanent signings.
Town were understood to be close to their FFP limits following their summer business and the departure of Nsiala - and probably one or two other fringe players - will free up some room as they look to do those deals with Brighton and QPR. Discussions on both fronts are ongoing.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 285 bloggers
Five Reasons to Be Optimistic and Five Reasons to Remain Cautious by adamisablue2
Just after Conor Chaplin crashed home his penalty and Town's fourth against Gillingham on Saturday, I turned to my friends in the stand and uttered the [probably] famous last words of “the road to Wembley starts here boys!”
Big Club, Little Club by ElephantintheRoom
When I first started regularly going to Portman Road, Town had recently won the league as ‘upstart country cousins’.
Moans About Loans by ElephantintheRoom
Christmas came early for Town supporters with the surprising appointment of a manager who may actually have a future in the game.
Can Ipswich Town Still Make the Play-Offs? by Mac10
The big question that seems to be on the minds of most Town fans at New Year is if the play-offs, and by extension, promotion, are out of reach for Kieran McKenna’s team.
Boxing Days to Remember by LegendRay
I was there on December 28th 1963 when the taxi driver emerged from the fog, moving in an ungainly way, speeding towards me.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]