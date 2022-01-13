Norwood PFA League One Player of the Month

Thursday, 13th Jan 2022 10:10 Blues striker James Norwood has been voted December’s PFA Vertu Motors League One Fans’ Player of the Month. Norwood returned to the Town side under interim manager John McGreal and has kept his place since Kieran McKenna took charge. The 31-year-old has scored four goals in his last four league games, three of those in December. 🔥 Congratulations to @jnorwood_10 who has been voted December’s PFA @VertuMotors League One Fans’ Player of the Month.#PFAFPOTM | @IpswichTown pic.twitter.com/9gzkt99WYi — Professional Footballers' Association (@PFA) January 13, 2022

Photo: Pagepix



earlsgreenblue added 10:11 - Jan 13

Well done fella, keep banging them in & please, keep your head down. 3

jong75 added 10:11 - Jan 13

Is he still on the transfer list? Surely, we cant get rid of, in my opinion the most natural finisher we have? 1

billlm added 10:13 - Jan 13

Pleased for him, it's on field which he gets paid for, he does it well, 2

dyersdream added 10:26 - Jan 13

Best finisher in our squad 0

johnwarksshorts added 10:38 - Jan 13

Well done Nors. 👏 I 0

Gforce added 10:45 - Jan 13

Congratulations Nors ,well deserved.

Keep it up ,starting with a couple more at Bolton. 0

cranky_old_tractor added 10:50 - Jan 13

Well deserved - just wonder where we would be if he had been involved more this season. Great player 0

Linkboy13 added 10:53 - Jan 13

I've got to admit ive been one of the Norwood bashers on here, but i always give credit when it's due and he's been excellent in the last few games, long may it continue.

1

TheReverendSpooner added 10:55 - Jan 13

Great stuff, really well done Nors. 0

pennblue added 10:57 - Jan 13

Whoop Whoop!!!! Nice one sunshine, keep proving people wrong!!! 0

