Norwood PFA League One Player of the Month
Thursday, 13th Jan 2022 10:10
Blues striker James Norwood has been voted December’s PFA Vertu Motors League One Fans’ Player of the Month.
Norwood returned to the Town side under interim manager John McGreal and has kept his place since Kieran McKenna took charge.
The 31-year-old has scored four goals in his last four league games, three of those in December.
Blogs 285 bloggers
Five Reasons to Be Optimistic and Five Reasons to Remain Cautious by adamisablue2
Just after Conor Chaplin crashed home his penalty and Town's fourth against Gillingham on Saturday, I turned to my friends in the stand and uttered the [probably] famous last words of “the road to Wembley starts here boys!”
Big Club, Little Club by ElephantintheRoom
When I first started regularly going to Portman Road, Town had recently won the league as ‘upstart country cousins’.
Moans About Loans by ElephantintheRoom
Christmas came early for Town supporters with the surprising appointment of a manager who may actually have a future in the game.
Can Ipswich Town Still Make the Play-Offs? by Mac10
The big question that seems to be on the minds of most Town fans at New Year is if the play-offs, and by extension, promotion, are out of reach for Kieran McKenna’s team.
Boxing Days to Remember by LegendRay
I was there on December 28th 1963 when the taxi driver emerged from the fog, moving in an ungainly way, speeding towards me.
