McKenna: We're Still in a Really Strong Position

Thursday, 13th Jan 2022 14:32 Town boss Kieran McKenna says the Blues go into Saturday’s game at Bolton in a really strong position on the illness and injury front with Bersant Celina not far away from a return and Hayden Coulson also making progress but a little way behind the Kosovan international. Going into last weekend’s trip to Gillingham, Town had no new injuries or Covid issues and McKenna says it’s the same case this week. “We’re still in a really strong position,” he said. “Obviously it’s a long training week, so over the course of a week you can get one or two little things, but we have good numbers, no major issues at the moment, touch wood. No big issues with illness, so we’re pretty much in as strong position as we were. “Lots of bodies available, lots of players competing to get in the squad and to make the bus trip up to Bolton and we’ve got the challenge of picking that squad and it’s good to have such good options available.” Celina has been sidelined with a hamstring injury as well as illness recently but McKenna says he’s close to being back involved. Coulson, who suffered a blow to his leg at Wycombe at the start of November, is making the anticipated progress. “Bersant, not so far away,” McKenna continued. “He’s been training with us for a week or two now and getting stronger. “He’s had his issues over the last month or so but he’s been competing well in training and he’s certainly knocking on the door. “Hayden is a little bit further away, he’s still working his way back from his injury, but I think it’s progressing as they hoped it would do and as they thought it would do. “He’s not training with the main group yet, so we’re going to have to wait a little bit longer before we can see him back with the group.”

