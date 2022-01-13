McKenna: Nothing Close But We Have Targets Across a Couple of Positions
Thursday, 13th Jan 2022 15:16
Blues boss Kieran McKenna says Town aren’t currently close on making the first signing of his time at Portman Road but that that doesn’t mean there won’t be players coming in before the end of the January window.
“We’re working a lot behind the scenes,” the Northern Irishman said. “We’ve been speaking a lot about players. We have lists in different positions.
“There’s not been anything yet we’ve felt imminently right for the group that we felt was going to improve the level of what we have here or add anything very different to the group. But that doesn’t mean there won’t be over the next couple of weeks.
“I wouldn’t say we’re close with anything but we have targets across a couple of positions that we feel that might be options for us and we’re in dialogue on those positions and, as I said, there are still a couple of weeks left of the window.
“We have the option and the possibility to bring some people in if we feel that that’s right but it has to be right. It has to be right for the long term for the club and also part of that, the long-term future of the club is very heavily linked to the short term and it has to be right for the short term, it has to be someone who is going to improve and impact the team in a positive way for the rest of the season, while still fitting into the long-term picture here.
“We’re speaking, we’re watching and looking at a lot of different options and when the right thing comes up that we’re really confident that it’s going to be an improvement on what we have here and then we’re ready to make the move on that.”
One player who is among those who has been spoken about is Manchester United left-sided defender Alvaro Fernandez.
While reports last week claiming the Blues had made a loan move for the 18-year-old Spanish U19 international were premature, we understand his potential recruitment has been discussed and is something which could happen before the window closes.
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 285 bloggers
Five Reasons to Be Optimistic and Five Reasons to Remain Cautious by adamisablue2
Just after Conor Chaplin crashed home his penalty and Town's fourth against Gillingham on Saturday, I turned to my friends in the stand and uttered the [probably] famous last words of “the road to Wembley starts here boys!”
Big Club, Little Club by ElephantintheRoom
When I first started regularly going to Portman Road, Town had recently won the league as ‘upstart country cousins’.
Moans About Loans by ElephantintheRoom
Christmas came early for Town supporters with the surprising appointment of a manager who may actually have a future in the game.
Can Ipswich Town Still Make the Play-Offs? by Mac10
The big question that seems to be on the minds of most Town fans at New Year is if the play-offs, and by extension, promotion, are out of reach for Kieran McKenna’s team.
Boxing Days to Remember by LegendRay
I was there on December 28th 1963 when the taxi driver emerged from the fog, moving in an ungainly way, speeding towards me.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]