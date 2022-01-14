Nsiala Completes Fleetwood Medical

Friday, 14th Jan 2022 09:39 Town defender Toto Nsiala’s permanent move to Fleetwood is set to be confirmed this afternoon. According to the Blackpool Gazette, the 29-year-old completed a medical at Highbury yesterday. Nsiala will be reunited with former Blues striker Ellis Harrison at Fleetwood, the frontman having joined the Cod Army from Portsmouth earlier in the week. Both players signed for Town in the summer of 2018 under Paul Hurst’s management. They are expected to make their Fleetwood debuts in Saturday’s home game against leaders Rotherham United.



Photo: Action Images



JackSted added 09:42 - Jan 14

Good luck to the lad, except when he's playing us of course ;) 2

Millsey added 09:46 - Jan 14

Good luck Toto👍 0

lePenLegend added 09:49 - Jan 14

Good move for everyone. Thinking about potential January signings, I'd say another Centre Back that could fit into the style of 3 at the back that McKenna is playing to give us cover could be a priority over other positions. 0

BlueandTruesince82 added 09:50 - Jan 14

Ellis Harrison.... in the friendly at MK Don's in his pre season with us I thought he looked like he would cause real trouble for defences...... how wrong I was.



As for Toto, good luck. Shame he couldn't quite step up here 0

