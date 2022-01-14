Nsiala Completes Fleetwood Medical
Friday, 14th Jan 2022 09:39
Town defender Toto Nsiala’s permanent move to Fleetwood is set to be confirmed this afternoon.
According to the Blackpool Gazette, the 29-year-old completed a medical at Highbury yesterday.
Nsiala will be reunited with former Blues striker Ellis Harrison at Fleetwood, the frontman having joined the Cod Army from Portsmouth earlier in the week.
Both players signed for Town in the summer of 2018 under Paul Hurst’s management.
They are expected to make their Fleetwood debuts in Saturday’s home game against leaders Rotherham United.
Photo: Action Images
