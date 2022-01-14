Nsiala's Move to Fleetwood Confirmed

Friday, 14th Jan 2022 11:59 Centre-half Toto Nsiala’s move to Fleetwood Town on a permanent basis has been confirmed. Nsiala, 29, trained with his new team-mates, including former Blues striker Ellis Harrison, this morning and is set to make his debut in Saturday’s home game against Rotherham. Head coach Stephen Crainey told his club’s website: “He’s got good experience at our level and has played at some big clubs, I’m really looking forward to working with him.



“Toto is really dominant in both boxes and he can also play comfortably with the ball at his feet. I’m delighted to get the deal over the line and get a player of Toto’s calibre in the building.”



Nsiala was out of contract with the Blues in the summer, Town having taken up a one-year option on his previous deal in May, and his departure on what's understood to be a free transfer comes as no surprise. The DR Congo international was signed in the summer of 2018 by Paul Hurst from his former club Shrewsbury. Nsiala, who spent a spell on loan at Bolton in the second half of 2019/20, made 71 starts and six sub appearances for Town, scoring once. 𝗡𝘀𝗶𝗮𝗹𝗮 𝗯𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲𝘀 𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗮𝗱𝗱𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗱𝘀 💪#ftfc are delighted to announce the signing of vastly-experienced defender Toto Nsiala on a permanent deal - welcome to the Cods!#OnwardTogether — Fleetwood Town FC (@ftfc) January 14, 2022

BLUEBEAT added 12:00 - Jan 14

“ he can also play comfortably with the ball at his feet” 9

hoppy added 12:02 - Jan 14

Any idea how long he's signed for them?



Good luck to Toto - always did his best, just unfortunate that his best wasn't always quite good enough for where we want to be. 1

ringwoodblue added 12:02 - Jan 14

Good luck Toto. Hope it works out for you but please give away a penalty when you play against us next ;-) 1

LesTibbetsbrokenleg added 12:02 - Jan 14

Good luck Toto, hope it works out well for you. 3

StringerBell added 12:04 - Jan 14

Best of luck Aristote (always love seeing his full name on iFollow)



Always gave your all which cannot be said of many of your contemporaries. 3

Sparky85 added 12:05 - Jan 14

No need for any negativity. He has been a good servant and always in my mind given 100%. Good move for Town and Toto so all the best 4

bluewarrior added 12:08 - Jan 14

Has Crainey ever watched him?! 😂😂😂😂 Nsiala is a liability even in the pre match kick about! 😂 -1

Taricco_Fan added 12:14 - Jan 14

All the best. 1

BlueySwede added 12:15 - Jan 14

Good luck, Toto! Thought he certainly improved with time and didn´t make as many mistakes as some made out. Did some impressive last ditch defending at times. Probably not what the club need when going forward, but still all the respect and best wishes to Toto! 4

vanmunt added 12:47 - Jan 14

Gets too tight to his marker and inevitably brings them down when they turn him, though best of luck to him and I wish him the best. You cannot criticise his effort when he pulled on the shirt. -1

