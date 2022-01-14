Nsiala's Move to Fleetwood Confirmed
Friday, 14th Jan 2022 11:59
Centre-half Toto Nsiala’s move to Fleetwood Town on a permanent basis has been confirmed.
Nsiala, 29, trained with his new team-mates, including former Blues striker Ellis Harrison, this morning and is set to make his debut in Saturday’s home game against Rotherham.
Head coach Stephen Crainey told his club’s website: “He’s got good experience at our level and has played at some big clubs, I’m really looking forward to working with him.
The DR Congo international was signed in the summer of 2018 by Paul Hurst from his former club Shrewsbury.
Nsiala, who spent a spell on loan at Bolton in the second half of 2019/20, made 71 starts and six sub appearances for Town, scoring once.
Photo: Matchday Images
|
