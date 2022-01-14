Ex-Blues Owner Set for 65 Per Cent Stake in Huddersfield
Friday, 14th Jan 2022 12:18
Former Blues owner Marcus Evans is expected to take a 65 per cent stake in Championship Huddersfield Town, TWTD having revealed his interest in the Terriers in early December.
As previously reported, Evans has been in talks with the West Yorkshire club for some while with chairman and current majority shareholder Phil Hodgkinson’s businesses in financial trouble following the pandemic.
The Terriers themselves are trading as normal with previous chairman Dean Hoyle, who retained a 25 per cent stake after Hodgkinson’s 2019 takeover, ensuring wages have been paid and returning as chief executive last week following the exit of Mark Devlin, who had previously held the role.
According to BBC Sport, discussions are continuing and if the deal is completed it is believed Evans will take a 65 per cent stake in the Terriers with Hoyle retaining the other 35.
Evans sold Town to Gamechanger 20 Ltd in April last year for around £40 million after 14 years in charge at Portman Road, while writing off the club’s near-£100 million debt.
Following the takeover, Evans retained a five per cent stake in the Blues - which chairman Mike O'Leary said in November had dropped to three per cent - but EFL rules would require him to sell his remaining interest in Town should the Huddersfield move be completed.
