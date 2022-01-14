Ex-Blues Owner Set for 65 Per Cent Stake in Huddersfield

Friday, 14th Jan 2022 12:18

Former Blues owner Marcus Evans is expected to take a 65 per cent stake in Championship Huddersfield Town, TWTD having revealed his interest in the Terriers in early December.

As previously reported, Evans has been in talks with the West Yorkshire club for some while with chairman and current majority shareholder Phil Hodgkinson’s businesses in financial trouble following the pandemic.

The Terriers themselves are trading as normal with previous chairman Dean Hoyle, who retained a 25 per cent stake after Hodgkinson’s 2019 takeover, ensuring wages have been paid and returning as chief executive last week following the exit of Mark Devlin, who had previously held the role.

According to BBC Sport, discussions are continuing and if the deal is completed it is believed Evans will take a 65 per cent stake in the Terriers with Hoyle retaining the other 35.

Evans sold Town to Gamechanger 20 Ltd in April last year for around £40 million after 14 years in charge at Portman Road, while writing off the club’s near-£100 million debt.

Following the takeover, Evans retained a five per cent stake in the Blues - which chairman Mike O'Leary said in November had dropped to three per cent - but EFL rules would require him to sell his remaining interest in Town should the Huddersfield move be completed.





Photo: Matchday Images

wkj added 12:25 - Jan 14

good luck 0

chorltonskylineblue added 12:30 - Jan 14

Huddersfield are in the play-off spots so he might get his wish of a Premier League club after all.



If this goes through does he have to sell his minority shareholding in Ipswich? 0

Kulturarv added 12:34 - Jan 14

He will soon publish a 5 points plan on how Huddersfield can be a mid table team in Vanarama National League. 1

Barty added 12:34 - Jan 14

R.I.P Huddersfield Town 1

BobbyBell added 12:39 - Jan 14

He said he bought Ipswich because he was a fan. Is he now a Huddersfield fan? Despite what happened here I do wish him well. 0

Bergholtblue added 12:43 - Jan 14

BobbyBell - He was never an Ipswich fan. Before he purchased the club he looked around for the best potential, I understand that Southampton and Leicester were looked at. Unfortunately he chose us! 1

NorthLondonBlue2 added 12:48 - Jan 14

The good news is, he will have to sell his remaining stake in Ipswich to complete the move. The end of the Evans error, sorry, era.



The bad news is for poor Huddersfield. Perhaps a team in the Premier League will pose fewer challenges to his ownership style than in the Championship/League 1. But, in the absence of any recognition from him as to the catastrophic errors he made with us, the future for Huddersfield looks bleak. 2

Bluearmy_81 added 12:49 - Jan 14

If it all goes 'austerity/sell off without reinvesting' I hope Huddersfield fans stick up for their club more than Ipswich fans did 1

BlueandTruesince82 added 12:51 - Jan 14

Huddersfield Town Champions League Winners 2030 0