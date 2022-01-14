Nsiala: I Can't Really Tell You How It Went at Town
Friday, 14th Jan 2022 13:38
Departed defender Toto Nsiala says some people would feel his three-and-a-half-year spell with the Blues went well, while others would see things otherwise.
Nsiala joined Fleetwood on a permanent basis earlier today having been with the Blues since the summer of 2018 when he followed his former boss Paul Hurst from Shrewsbury.
In total, the 29-year-old made 71 starts and six sub appearances for Town, scoring once.
He says the move to the Cod Army has been in the offing for a little while.
“It was always something that was going to happen, so it was just a good time to make it happen now,” he told BBC Radio Lancashire.
Asked whether his spell at Town had worked out, the DR Congo international was hesitant.
“There’s a lot of things to be said about how it went at Ipswich,” he reflected. “Some things are [best] left not really spoken about and just move on with it.
“I can’t really tell you how it went. Some people say it went well, some people said it [didn’t]. Good luck to them and hopefully they’ll do well.”
