Nsiala: I Can't Really Tell You How It Went at Town
Friday, 14th Jan 2022 13:38

Departed defender Toto Nsiala says some people would feel his three-and-a-half-year spell with the Blues went well, while others would see things otherwise.

Nsiala joined Fleetwood on a permanent basis earlier today having been with the Blues since the summer of 2018 when he followed his former boss Paul Hurst from Shrewsbury.

In total, the 29-year-old made 71 starts and six sub appearances for Town, scoring once.

He says the move to the Cod Army has been in the offing for a little while.

“It was always something that was going to happen, so it was just a good time to make it happen now,” he told BBC Radio Lancashire.

Asked whether his spell at Town had worked out, the DR Congo international was hesitant.

“There’s a lot of things to be said about how it went at Ipswich,” he reflected. “Some things are [best] left not really spoken about and just move on with it.

“I can’t really tell you how it went. Some people say it went well, some people said it [didn’t]. Good luck to them and hopefully they’ll do well.”


ChateauWines added 13:44 - Jan 14
Good honest pro.
Cringed every time the morons did his chant..
Good luck Toto
3

Bobbiesboys added 14:08 - Jan 14
For some reason he never really clicked with the fans. I wish him all the best with Fleetwood.
0

Westcountryblue added 14:24 - Jan 14
I don't think that's terribly generous of Toto. We doubled his wages and gave him a shot at Championship football. Unfortunately, in many of the matches he played, he seemed more concerned with arguing with the referee rather than focusing on his own game. A nice guy by all accounts, but ultimately a player who underlines the acceptance of mediocrity that defined the late Evan's era.
0


