Nsiala: I Can't Really Tell You How It Went at Town

Friday, 14th Jan 2022 13:38 Departed defender Toto Nsiala says some people would feel his three-and-a-half-year spell with the Blues went well, while others would see things otherwise. Nsiala joined Fleetwood on a permanent basis earlier today having been with the Blues since the summer of 2018 when he followed his former boss Paul Hurst from Shrewsbury. In total, the 29-year-old made 71 starts and six sub appearances for Town, scoring once. He says the move to the Cod Army has been in the offing for a little while. “It was always something that was going to happen, so it was just a good time to make it happen now,” he told BBC Radio Lancashire. Asked whether his spell at Town had worked out, the DR Congo international was hesitant. “There’s a lot of things to be said about how it went at Ipswich,” he reflected. “Some things are [best] left not really spoken about and just move on with it. “I can’t really tell you how it went. Some people say it went well, some people said it [didn’t]. Good luck to them and hopefully they’ll do well.” 🎥 "I was having breakfast and felt a slap on the back of my head. I knew it was Ellis!"



Toto Nsiala links up again with former teammate Ellis Harrison after joining #Fleetwood Town from #Ipswich



📲 #ftfc news ➡️ https://t.co/bQVbqf9MBO #OnwardTogther #itfc #BBCEFL pic.twitter.com/4KhgEiGfBc — BBC Sport Lancashire (@BBCLancsSport) January 14, 2022

Photo: Action Images



ChateauWines added 13:44 - Jan 14

Good honest pro.

Cringed every time the morons did his chant..

Good luck Toto 3

Bobbiesboys added 14:08 - Jan 14

For some reason he never really clicked with the fans. I wish him all the best with Fleetwood. 0

Westcountryblue added 14:24 - Jan 14

I don't think that's terribly generous of Toto. We doubled his wages and gave him a shot at Championship football. Unfortunately, in many of the matches he played, he seemed more concerned with arguing with the referee rather than focusing on his own game. A nice guy by all accounts, but ultimately a player who underlines the acceptance of mediocrity that defined the late Evan's era. 0

