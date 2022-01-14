Town Confirm Bonne to Stay For Season
Friday, 14th Jan 2022 22:34
Town have confirmed that striker Macauley Bonne will be staying at Portman Road for the duration of his season-long loan from QPR.
Bonne is the Blues’ top scorer on 12 goals having joined his hometown club in the summer.
There had been speculation that Rangers might recall him with that facility open to them, however, following discussions between the clubs, the Blues have confirmed that he will remain in Suffolk for the rest of 2021/22.
“I’m happy to have secured the second half of the season at this place," Bonne told iFollow Ipswich.
“There was a lot of speculation about what was going on with me coming into January. I won’t lie to you, it did affect me a bit, not just goals-wise but off the pitch as well.
“It’s been hard work. It’s not been easy keeping me here. It’s a big thank-you to everyone who has helped me out so far.
“I’ve come here to start and finish something. I’m not going to jump ship halfway through a season, that’s not in my nature. There’s only one aim now, and that is promotion. I couldn’t have seen myself playing football anywhere else this season bar Ipswich Town.”
Boss Kieran McKenna added: "Macauley has been a vital player for the club throughout the season. He is someone that has a lot to offer to the team on and off the pitch, so I am delighted that he will be staying with us for the rest of the campaign.
“We can continue to focus on the important games coming up, starting with Bolton tomorrow.”
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 285 bloggers
The Swinging Sixty by ElephantintheRoom
Sixty years ago this year Town won the top division, so if you look upon your relationship with Ipswich Town as some sort of marriage this year marks the diamond jubilee of that remarkable achievement.
Five Reasons to Be Optimistic and Five Reasons to Remain Cautious by adamisablue2
Just after Conor Chaplin crashed home his penalty and Town's fourth against Gillingham on Saturday, I turned to my friends in the stand and uttered the [probably] famous last words of “the road to Wembley starts here boys!”
Big Club, Little Club by ElephantintheRoom
When I first started regularly going to Portman Road, Town had recently won the league as ‘upstart country cousins’.
Moans About Loans by ElephantintheRoom
Christmas came early for Town supporters with the surprising appointment of a manager who may actually have a future in the game.
Can Ipswich Town Still Make the Play-Offs? by Mac10
The big question that seems to be on the minds of most Town fans at New Year is if the play-offs, and by extension, promotion, are out of reach for Kieran McKenna’s team.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]