Town Confirm Bonne to Stay For Season

Friday, 14th Jan 2022 22:34 Town have confirmed that striker Macauley Bonne will be staying at Portman Road for the duration of his season-long loan from QPR. Bonne is the Blues’ top scorer on 12 goals having joined his hometown club in the summer. There had been speculation that Rangers might recall him with that facility open to them, however, following discussions between the clubs, the Blues have confirmed that he will remain in Suffolk for the rest of 2021/22. “I’m happy to have secured the second half of the season at this place," Bonne told iFollow Ipswich. “There was a lot of speculation about what was going on with me coming into January. I won’t lie to you, it did affect me a bit, not just goals-wise but off the pitch as well. “It’s been hard work. It’s not been easy keeping me here. It’s a big thank-you to everyone who has helped me out so far. “I’ve come here to start and finish something. I’m not going to jump ship halfway through a season, that’s not in my nature. There’s only one aim now, and that is promotion. I couldn’t have seen myself playing football anywhere else this season bar Ipswich Town.” Boss Kieran McKenna added: "Macauley has been a vital player for the club throughout the season. He is someone that has a lot to offer to the team on and off the pitch, so I am delighted that he will be staying with us for the rest of the campaign. “We can continue to focus on the important games coming up, starting with Bolton tomorrow.”

Vancouver_Blue added 22:37 - Jan 14

Great news! 0

alsagerblue added 22:38 - Jan 14

Wonderful news. 0

TractorFrog added 22:51 - Jan 14

One of our own. 0

Karlosfandangal added 23:13 - Jan 14

Excellent news



Hopefully we can buy him at the end of the season. 0

ringwoodblue added 23:17 - Jan 14

This is fantastic news. Well done Ashton and thanks to QPR for seeing sense.



Now let’s secure Walton and bring in one or two quality signings or loans and we are in great shape to gatecrash the playoffs. 0

Bluearmy71 added 23:29 - Jan 14

This hasn't just made me twitch, I've got a complete BONNE on over this!!



I now think a permanent deal is on the table but the price for MB will depend on how many goals he ends the season with, which if I'm being honest you can't blame QPR for that, so basically we have first refusal on him!! 0

