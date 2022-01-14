McKenna and Ashton Expected at PLC AGM

Friday, 14th Jan 2022 22:53 Manager Kieran McKenna and CEO Mark Ashton are expected to answer questions from shareholders at the Ipswich Town PLC’s Annual General Meeting on Friday 4th February at Portman Road. The PLC represents the shareholding of the club prior to Marcus Evans’s 2007 takeover with the majority of those owning the shares - who number around 3,500 - supporters who bought them as the club sought to raise cash following the 2003 period in administration. Having opted to maintain its stake in the club following last April’s takeover, it owns 12.5 per cent of the club and Gamechanger 20 Ltd the other 87.5 per cent. As reported earlier in the week, club chairman Mike O’Leary has joined the PLC board and his appointment will be formally ratified at the meeting. Lee O’Neill has stepped down. In his letter to shareholders, PLC chairman Roger Finbow writes: “Although it is only a few months since we last met [at August’s PLC EGM], much has occurred in the intervening period. “First, we have a new manager, Kieran McKenna, who along with his assistant Martyn Pert I am delighted on your behalf to welcome to Ipswich Town and to wish them every success. “Secondly, we have seen the arrival of many new faces amongst the playing staff, which has created a good deal of interest and excitement, reflected in the greatly increased attendances at matches, which I’m sure you’ll agree has very much enhanced the atmosphere within Portman Road. “It has also been a fantastic year for ITFC Women, who have been promoted to the Southern Premier Division of the Women’s National League, where their success has continued. “Off-field, you will probably have noticed a number of improvements being made to the club’s infrastructure, aimed at enhancing the matchday experience for supporters and generally giving the stadium and training ground a much needed makeover. “It is very reassuring that our new owners are looking further than on-field performance as, with the support of the chief executive and his team, they prepare the club for a return to the higher echelons of the football pyramid. “I have had the pleasure over the last few weeks of meeting each of the owners. It is very reassuring to know that they each really understand English football and the fervour and passion for Ipswich Town felt and expressed by our fans. “Their ambitions for the club very much mirror our own. More than that, they understand the importance of the role that the club plays in the local community, and how important the community is to the success of the club. “This is reflected in the steps the club has already taken to enhance the relations with fans and to raise the profile of the Community Trust. “At the meeting on 4th February, we expect to be joined by Mark Ashton and Kieran McKenna for the traditional Q&A session that precedes the formal business of the meeting. I hope you will be able to come along.”

Photo: Matchday Images



