Tractor Girls Host Hounslow Aiming to Return to Winning Ways

Saturday, 15th Jan 2022 12:03 Ipswich Town Women will be looking to get back to winning ways when they host table-propping Hounslow at the Goldstar Ground, Felixstowe on Sunday afternoon (KO 2pm). The Tractor Girls were held to a 1-1 draw at home by mid-table Portsmouth last weekend having suffered their first league defeat of the season, 3-1 at Oxford, in their final game of 2021. Town remain top of the FA National League Southern Premier Division, six points ahead of Oxford, who have a game in hand, with Southampton third, another point further back but having played three fewer games than the Blues and with a superior goal difference. Reflecting on last week’s draw with Pompey, manager Joe Sheehan said: “We weren’t able to win but we knew it was a game which was going to be competitive and we’ll take a point and move on.” The Blues are strong favourites going into tomorrow’s game with Hounslow bottom of the table without a single point this season. Town won 6-0 away against tomorrow’s opponents in their first game in the FA National League Southern Premier Division following their promotion in the summer. Club all-time top scorer Natasha Thomas (pictured above) netted her 100th and 101st goals for the Blues in that match. “It was our opening game in the National League, a game we’d been looking forward to for a long time. It was good to get our first taste of tier three football,” Sheehan recalled. “Obviously we came away with a positive result and we’ll try and do much the same on Sunday.” Winger Anna Grey says the Blues need to get on another winning run having had a 100 per cent league record up to the Oxford match. “It’s really important for us. It will give us momentum into the second half of the season,” she said. “We’ve just got to play as best as we can and get the three points.” 𝗡𝗘𝗫𝗧 𝗨𝗣: 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿 𝗚𝗶𝗿𝗹𝘀 𝘃 𝗧𝗿𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀#itfc pic.twitter.com/06A2rY3KDm — Ipswich Town FC Women (@ITFCWomen) January 14, 2022

Photo: Ross Halls



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments