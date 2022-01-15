Town Unchanged at Bolton

Saturday, 15th Jan 2022 14:18 Town have named an unchanged line-up for this afternoon’s game at Bolton Wanderers. Christian Walton, who could be playing his last game for the club with parent club Brighton having taken up the option to recall him with seven days’ notice earlier in the week with discussions regarding a permanent switch ongoing, continues in goal. The back three is again, from the right, Janoi Donacien, Luke Woolfenden and Edmundson with the wing-backs Wes Burns and Matt Penney. In central midfield, skipper Samy Morsy is again partnered by Lee Evans with Sone Aluko behind front pair James Norwood, who has scored four in his last four in the league, and top scorer Macauley Bonne, whose presence at Town for the remainder of the season was confirmed last night. Forward Bersant Celina returns to the bench following his hamstring injury with Kayden Jackson dropping out of the 18. For Bolton, keeper James Trafford and midfielder Aaron Morley start having signed in the week, while Gethin Jones returns to the XI and Will Aimson and Dapo Afolayan drop to the bench. Bolton: Trafford, Jones, John, Williams, Santos (c), Johnston, Charles, Bakayoko, Fossey, Morley, Lee. Subs: Dixon, Delfouneso, Aimson, Afolayan, Thomason, Baptiste, Gordon. Town: Walton, Donacien, Woolfenden, Edmundson, Burns, Evans, Morsy (c), Penney, Aluko, Norwood, Bonne. Subs: Hladky, Vincent-Young, Burgess, Carroll, Celina, Chaplin, Pigott. Referee: Bobby Madley (West Yorkshire).

Photo: Pagepix



