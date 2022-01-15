Former Blues Midfielder Huws Joins Colchester

Saturday, 15th Jan 2022 14:27 Former Blues midfielder Emyr Huws has joined Colchester United on a short-term deal until the end of the season. The Wales international had been without a club since being released by Town at the end of last season, although spent time on trial with Doncaster Rovers in the summer. The 28-year-old joined the Blues initially on loan from Cardiff in January 2017 and impressed in the remaining months of that season, most famously scoring the third goal in the 3-1 win over Newcastle at Portman Road. Huws joined on a permanent basis that summer on a free transfer but injury limited his involvement in the following campaigns. Overall, the former Manchester City youngster made 43 starts and 12 sub appearances, scoring five goals. Huws, who could make his debut in today’s home match against Barrow having been named on the bench, becomes the ninth former Blues player - plus loanee Armando Dobra - in the Colchester squad.

Photo: Matchday Images



Tractor_Boy_in_HK added 14:29 - Jan 15

Good luck, Emyr. Never the same player after a string of injuries. 2

ShropshireBluenago09 added 14:29 - Jan 15

Really hope he does well for them. Always remember his goal v Villa away 2018 ish ? 2

Smithy added 14:42 - Jan 15

Left back short of a team, Bailey, Myles fancy a loan??



1 Gerken

2 Chambers

3

4 Skuse

5 Eastman

6 Smith

7 Judge

8 Huws

9 Nouble

10 Sears

11 Dobra

2

