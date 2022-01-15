Former Blues Midfielder Huws Joins Colchester
Saturday, 15th Jan 2022 14:27
Former Blues midfielder Emyr Huws has joined Colchester United on a short-term deal until the end of the season.
The Wales international had been without a club since being released by Town at the end of last season, although spent time on trial with Doncaster Rovers in the summer.
The 28-year-old joined the Blues initially on loan from Cardiff in January 2017 and impressed in the remaining months of that season, most famously scoring the third goal in the 3-1 win over Newcastle at Portman Road.
Huws joined on a permanent basis that summer on a free transfer but injury limited his involvement in the following campaigns.
Overall, the former Manchester City youngster made 43 starts and 12 sub appearances, scoring five goals.
Huws, who could make his debut in today’s home match against Barrow having been named on the bench, becomes the ninth former Blues player - plus loanee Armando Dobra - in the Colchester squad.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 285 bloggers
The Swinging Sixty by ElephantintheRoom
Sixty years ago this year Town won the top division, so if you look upon your relationship with Ipswich Town as some sort of marriage this year marks the diamond jubilee of that remarkable achievement.
Five Reasons to Be Optimistic and Five Reasons to Remain Cautious by adamisablue2
Just after Conor Chaplin crashed home his penalty and Town's fourth against Gillingham on Saturday, I turned to my friends in the stand and uttered the [probably] famous last words of “the road to Wembley starts here boys!”
Big Club, Little Club by ElephantintheRoom
When I first started regularly going to Portman Road, Town had recently won the league as ‘upstart country cousins’.
Moans About Loans by ElephantintheRoom
Christmas came early for Town supporters with the surprising appointment of a manager who may actually have a future in the game.
Can Ipswich Town Still Make the Play-Offs? by Mac10
The big question that seems to be on the minds of most Town fans at New Year is if the play-offs, and by extension, promotion, are out of reach for Kieran McKenna’s team.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]