McKenna: Club Positive on Walton Solution
Saturday, 15th Jan 2022 18:45
Town manager Kieran McKenna says the club was “positive a solution would be met with Brighton” regarding Christian Walton’s future with the keeper due to return to his parent club following today’s match at Bolton.
Asked about the situation with Walton, who was recalled by the Seagulls with seven days’ notice earlier in the week, McKenna said: “I’ve not spoken to the club today on it. Last time I heard the club was working on it, they were positive a solution would be met with Brighton and I’ve not been updated any more, the situation is still the same, we’re still hoping that that will get done.’
Is he expecting the 26-year-old to train at Playford Road this week or will he go straight back to the Premier League club? “To be honest, I don’t know the ins and outs, it’s the club who are dealing with Brighton. Obviously had the recall, they had a seven-day period after that.
“I know the club have been working hard and have had some good dialogue with Brighton this week.
“I haven’t been updated in the last 24 hours to know where that’s at, so I’m not sure the short-term plan over the next couple of days is, but we’re working hard to make sure he’s with us for the rest of the year.”
Yesterday, it was confirmed that striker Macauley Bonne would be staying for the rest of the season on loan from QPR.
“That’s pleasing, he’s been a big part of the group, how he leads from the front on the pitch,” his manager said.
“I thought his performance in the second half was really good as well, I thought he led the line well, he pressed really well in the second half, gave us that control and that momentum.
“He was a good focal point for the team, unfortunately we didn’t probably have enough penetration around him today and didn’t create enough clear-cut chances, but pleasing to have him here for the rest of the season.”
With Toto Nsiala moving on to Fleetwood yesterday, McKenna was asked whether that mean the Blues are looking for another centre-half.
“It’s one number that we’ve lost from that position,” the Blues boss considered. “We still have four in our current set-up. Janoi [Donacien] has been playing as a right centre-back, we have George, Luke [Woolfenden] and Cameron Burgess as well, so we’re not short of numbers as such.
“But it’s a position in terms of profile and qualities there might be something we look to add in the next couple of weeks possibly.”
Photo: Matchday Images
