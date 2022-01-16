Evans: Two Soft Goals Killed Us

Sunday, 16th Jan 2022 11:25 Midfielder Lee Evans felt the Blues were beaten by two soft goals in yesterday’s 2-0 loss at Bolton Wanderers. Evans felt that although the goals came in the 74th and 81st minutes, Town had been better in the second half after their display had fallen away in the latter stages of the first. “Definitely a disappointing day at the office. I don’t think the first half was to the standards that we’ve set,” he said. “I think in the second half we tweaked a couple of things at half-time, a couple of words were said and I thought we were a lot better in the second half but two soft goals killed us at the end of the day. “I think we said that it was always going to be a game of fine margins, that the first goal was going to be important. “Just disappointing. We wanted to back up the last two wins, but we move on, we’ll watch it, we’ll analyse, we’ll see what we did well, see what we did not quite so well, what we need to improve and take that going into next week.” He added: “I’m probably a bit harsh saying the whole first half. I think we started the game well, but the last 15 minutes, last 20 we probably came off it a bit, were a little bit sloppy but, as I said, we changed a few things and we started the second half really well.

“We tried to pen them in a lot more, get them up in their half, play in their half and I think we did that and a soft first goal and a really soft second one and it’s tough then to come back from 2-0 down.” Despite the defeat, Evans says there was no throwing of teacups from manager McKenna, whose post-match conversation was as measured and analytical as after his two wins. “He was really calm after the game, really detailed in what he thought, how we’re going to approach next week now,” he reflected. “How we’re going to watch the game, see what we did wrong, see what we did well. “I think we all agreed that out of these three games we’ve won two and if we can do that to the end of the season, we’ll be in a good place. “We’ve won two and lost one under the new manager so now it’s just about going into the next game [at home to Accrington next Saturday] with full focus on that and we’ll be trying to get the three points and then go on to the game after that.” The Welshman said centre-half George Edmundson held up his hands for his error on the second goal: “He came out and said that he apologised straight away. It was just an individual error, it happens sometimes, it’s happened a couple of times this season for different players. “As long as he learns from it I’m sure it won’t happen again and I’m sure next time he’ll probably nod that back to the keeper and we’ll be on the attack again.” Asked whether McKenna has asked him to do anything different in his role in the centre of midfield, Evans said: “Little tweaks here and there from how we were playing under the old manager, a lot closer together as a pairing, just me playing a little bit deeper where I like to play, where I used to play at different clubs. Just little tweaks here and there and just trying to control games from midfield.” The former Wigan and Wolves man echoed the positive comments made by other players regarding training under the new boss. “It’s been brilliant. Loads of different sessions, really intense, really fun, really enjoyable as well, to be fair,” he said. “It’s going to be another big week of training to make sure we’re in a good place going into Saturday.” Evans was delighted to hear Friday’s news that striker Macauley Bonne will be staying with the season, the clubs understood to have agreed revised terms on the deal which are likely to see the Blues paying a larger share of his wages. “He’s been brilliant this season, scoring loads of goals, being a real focal point at the top of the pitch,” the 27-year-old said. “I think everyone knew he wanted to stay at the club if the deal could be done, which now it has, which is brilliant news for the club.” He says Bonne’s enthusiasm for his hometown club is infectious: “Definitely, he loves the football club. He’ll do anything to get the three points on the weekend and it does rub off on us. “And a shout-out to the travelling fans, they were really good again, came in their numbers again today. Disappointing we couldn’t send them home with a result but I’m sure they’ll all be back on Saturday now for the home game and we’ll try and give them a better result.”

runningout added 11:30 - Jan 16

too much dejuvue 1

Linkboy13 added 11:56 - Jan 16

Yes new manager same problems. Still think McKenna will take us up next season with four or five of his own signings though. We are capable of beating any one in this league but so are Fleetwood and Accrington who have both beaten Rotherham. 0

TimmyH added 12:05 - Jan 16

He's half got a lot to say - so much for the team will only get 'better and better' that hasn't come to fruition Lee has it?...no slight on the new management though and will be interesting to see if we get any consistency going and cut out the individual errors from now to May. 0

