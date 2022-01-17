U23s Host QPR
Monday, 17th Jan 2022 10:24
Town’s U23s are in behind-closed-doors action against QPR at Playford Road this afternoon (KO 1pm).
The young Blues, who are coached by Kieron Dyer and John McGreal, climbed to third in Professional Development League Two South by beating leaders Cardiff City 2-0 last Tuesday.
