Town Closing in On Walton Signing
Monday, 17th Jan 2022 11:57
Town are closing in on the permanent signing of loan keeper Christian Walton from Brighton and Hove Albion.
Walton is currently back with the Seagulls after the Premier League club exercised their option to recall him with seven days’ notice at the start of last week.
Discussions have been ongoing and we understand are close to a conclusion although the move may not be confirmed today with the 26-year-old not presently in Suffolk.
A small fee is understood to have been agreed with Brighton having been looking to sell Walton during this transfer window with his contract up in the summer.
Speaking on Saturday, manager Kieran McKenna said the deal was making good progress.
“Last time I heard the club was working on it, they were positive a solution would be met with Brighton,” he said. “And I’ve not been updated any more, the situation is still the same, we’re still hoping that that will get done.”
Walton, who was linked with another of his previous loan clubs, Luton, over the weekend, has been one of Town's best performers since joining in August.
When asked about his future following the FA Cup replay defeat to Barrow last month, he was unable to comment but said he was happy at Portman Road.
“I think that sort of thing is best left to the hierarchy within the clubs,” he said. “I’ve nothing to say on that at the minute because I don’t really know my situation. All I do know is that I’m playing for Ipswich Town and I’m really enjoying my football here.
“I think my form’s been good but I don’t think that’s for me to talk about at this moment, after a 2-0 defeat at Barrow.
“As long as I can keep doing as much as I can for the team within games then hopefully it spirals and has a knock-on effect throughout the team.
“I will always want to be doing better and will continue to work hard and apply myself. This is a great football club to be playing for and I love playing for the club.
“This is a massive football club and any player within the divisions would want to come and play for Ipswich.
“You’ve seen the players that we’ve recruited in the summer from higher divisions and you can see from the support that we get how good the club is. I’m really enjoying my time here.”
As previously reported, Walton is also understood to have a strong relationship with new goalkeeper-coach Rene Gilmartin, the pair having been at Plymouth together early in his career.
Photo: Matchday Images
