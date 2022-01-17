New Lincoln Date Set

Monday, 17th Jan 2022 12:07 Town's home game against Lincoln City has been rearranged for Tuesday 8th March (KO 7.45pm). The fixture was originally set to be played on New Year's Day but was called off due to Covid tests among the Imps squad. The game was the third of the #PackOutPR fixtures and prices remain reduced for its new date. Tickets are available here.

Photo: Matchday Images



OohArrPaulGoddard added 12:17 - Jan 17

What if I can’t go now? Can I get a refund? Thanks 0

