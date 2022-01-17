Blues Among Clubs Linked With Preston Defender
Monday, 17th Jan 2022 14:33
Town are reported to be among a number of clubs showing interest in Preston North End central defender Jordan Storey.
According to the Lancashire Post, Sheffield Wednesday have made an approach regarding the 24-year-old, while Town and Sunderland have also made enquiries.
However, no one has yet been prepared to offer to pay a proportion of Storey’s wages which is acceptable to the Championship club.
Having been a regular for most of 2021, Storey has dropped out of favour over the last few months and has been on the bench for only one of new manager Ryan Lowe’s four matches in charge.
Yeovil-born Storey came through the youth ranks at Exeter City during which time he spent spells on loan at Bideford, Tiverton and Dorchester before joining Preston on a four-year deal. The 6ft 2in tall centre-half signed a new deal which runs to the summer of 2025 in September.
Following Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Bolton, manager Kieran McKenna was asked whether the Blues planned to sign anyone to replace Toto Nsiala, who joined Fleetwood last week.
“It’s one number that we’ve lost from that position,” the Blues boss considered. “We still have four in our current set-up.
“Janoi [Donacien] has been playing as a right centre-back, we have George [Edmundson], Luke [Woolfenden] and Cameron Burgess as well, so we’re not short of numbers as such.
“But it’s a position in terms of profile and qualities there might be something we look to add in the next couple of weeks possibly.”
Photo: Photo: Action Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 285 bloggers
The Swinging Sixty by ElephantintheRoom
Sixty years ago this year Town won the top division, so if you look upon your relationship with Ipswich Town as some sort of marriage this year marks the diamond jubilee of that remarkable achievement.
Five Reasons to Be Optimistic and Five Reasons to Remain Cautious by adamisablue2
Just after Conor Chaplin crashed home his penalty and Town's fourth against Gillingham on Saturday, I turned to my friends in the stand and uttered the [probably] famous last words of “the road to Wembley starts here boys!”
Big Club, Little Club by ElephantintheRoom
When I first started regularly going to Portman Road, Town had recently won the league as ‘upstart country cousins’.
Moans About Loans by ElephantintheRoom
Christmas came early for Town supporters with the surprising appointment of a manager who may actually have a future in the game.
Can Ipswich Town Still Make the Play-Offs? by Mac10
The big question that seems to be on the minds of most Town fans at New Year is if the play-offs, and by extension, promotion, are out of reach for Kieran McKenna’s team.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]