Blues Among Clubs Linked With Preston Defender

Monday, 17th Jan 2022 14:33 Town are reported to be among a number of clubs showing interest in Preston North End central defender Jordan Storey. According to the Lancashire Post, Sheffield Wednesday have made an approach regarding the 24-year-old, while Town and Sunderland have also made enquiries. However, no one has yet been prepared to offer to pay a proportion of Storey’s wages which is acceptable to the Championship club. Having been a regular for most of 2021, Storey has dropped out of favour over the last few months and has been on the bench for only one of new manager Ryan Lowe’s four matches in charge. Yeovil-born Storey came through the youth ranks at Exeter City during which time he spent spells on loan at Bideford, Tiverton and Dorchester before joining Preston on a four-year deal. The 6ft 2in tall centre-half signed a new deal which runs to the summer of 2025 in September. Following Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Bolton, manager Kieran McKenna was asked whether the Blues planned to sign anyone to replace Toto Nsiala, who joined Fleetwood last week. “It’s one number that we’ve lost from that position,” the Blues boss considered. “We still have four in our current set-up. “Janoi [Donacien] has been playing as a right centre-back, we have George [Edmundson], Luke [Woolfenden] and Cameron Burgess as well, so we’re not short of numbers as such. “But it’s a position in terms of profile and qualities there might be something we look to add in the next couple of weeks possibly.”

Photo: Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



MickMillsTash added 14:52 - Jan 17

I think we need cover, would like to see a youngster given a go but only if good enough.

Left or right Footed ?

Hopefully better than the last one on loan from Preston- was he called Joh Earl ? 0

LWRP added 15:30 - Jan 17

This would be a good signing, we have a lack of height in the squad, and would be nice to start winning more balls in the air . 0

ArnieM added 15:31 - Jan 17

Josh Earl plays (I think ) quite regularly for PNE now … so maybe he’s keeping this player out of the side ? 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments