Hughes Hits Hat-Trick as U23s Beat QPR

Monday, 17th Jan 2022 14:53

Tommy Hughes netted a hat-trick and Tawanda Chirewa scored once as Town’s U23s came from behind to beat QPR 4-2 at Playford Road this afternoon.

The 21-year-old, who made three sub appearances in cup games for the first team in 2019/20, was handed his first start for the U23s having made his return as a sub in November after 16 months out injured and after turning last week’s 2-0 win at Cardiff’s Town’s way having come off the bench.

QPR, whose side included former Blues midfielder Andre Dozzell, went ahead in the 14th minute from the penalty spot.

However, Town levelled via the Hughes’s first goal in the 34th minute, the midfielder finishing from Tawanda Chirewa’s pass.

Two minutes later, Hughes gave the Blues the lead with his second, rebounding after Matt Ward’s initial shot was saved.

Four minutes after the restart, the visitors levelled, but Chirewa restored the Blues’ lead in the 51st minute with a low shot from the edge of the box, his seventh league goal of the season.

Hughes completed his hat-trick on the hour with a right-footed shot from a Chirewa pass.

The young Blues, who are managed by Kieron Dyer and John McGreal, remain third in Professional Development League Two South.

U23s: Bort, Agbaje, Stewart, Bradshaw, Smith, Alexander, Humphreys, Chirewa, Ward, Hughes, Curtis. Subs: Ridd, Andoh, Siziba, Yengi, Valentine.





Photo: Matchday Images