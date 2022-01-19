Oppong on Trial at Sheffield Wednesday

Wednesday, 19th Jan 2022 13:03

Town youngster Colin Oppong is on trial with Sheffield Wednesday and is in action for their U23s at Peterborough this afternoon.

Northern Ireland-born striker Oppong has started for the Owls youngsters against Posh having played for Birmingham’s U23s in their 2-2 draw with Burnley last week.

Sheffield Wednesday XI | Jackson, Boateng, Galvin, Waldock, Agbontohoma, Thompson, Hagan, Glover, Oppong, Humphries, Onen. Subs | Render, Trueman, Aguas, Dawodu, Bonnington. @swfc #pufc — Posh Match Day Live (@PoshMatchLive) January 19, 2022

The 19-year-old, whose Town contract is up at the end of the month, previously had a trial spell with Colchester United in November.

Having featured for Town’s U23s last season, he has not been involved this term.

Oppong spent a second spell on loan at Lowestoft earlier in the season after a trial at Dartford with a view to a loan in the summer. He previously had a stint on loan at Bury Town having joined the Blues from Cliftonville in January 2019.

Meanwhile, Wednesday have confirmed the signing of Preston central defender Jordan Storey on loan. Contrary to reports earlier in the week, we understand Town showed no interest in the 24-year-old.





Photo: James Ager