Oppong on Trial at Owls After Leaving Town

Wednesday, 19th Jan 2022 13:48

Young striker Colin Oppong is on trial with Sheffield Wednesday after leaving Town at the end of 2021.

Northern Ireland-born striker Oppong has been in action for the Owls’ U23s at Peterborough this afternoon, having played for Birmingham’s U23s in their 2-2 draw with Burnley last week.

It had been understood that the 19-year-old’s Town contract was up at the end of this month, however, his terms in fact ran to the end of December when he left the club.

Sheffield Wednesday XI | Jackson, Boateng, Galvin, Waldock, Agbontohoma, Thompson, Hagan, Glover, Oppong, Humphries, Onen. Subs | Render, Trueman, Aguas, Dawodu, Bonnington. @swfc #pufc — Posh Match Day Live (@PoshMatchLive) January 19, 2022

The 19-year-old had a trial spell with Colchester United in November and played a game for Birmingham’s U23s last month.

Having featured for Town’s U23s last season, Oppong hadn’t been involved with the Blues’ youngsters this term.

He spent a second spell on loan at Lowestoft earlier in the season after a trial at Dartford with a view to a loan in the summer. He previously had a stint on loan at Bury Town having joined the Blues from Cliftonville in January 2019.

Meanwhile, Wednesday have confirmed the signing of Preston central defender Jordan Storey on loan. Contrary to reports earlier in the week, we understand Town showed no interest in the 24-year-old.





Photo: James Ager