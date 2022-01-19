Venue Set for Women's FA Cup Tie

Wednesday, 19th Jan 2022 20:11

Ipswich Town Women’s fourth-round Vitality Women’s FA Cup tie against Newcastle United on Sunday 30th January will be played at Newcastle Falcons Rugby Club’s Kingston Park (KO 2pm).

The Tractor Girls reached the fourth round by defeating AFC Wimbledon 2-0 at Plough Lane last month in their third round tie.

The Magpies play in FA Women's National League Division One North, a tier below the Blues.





