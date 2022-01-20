Town Closing in On Loan Signing of Bristol City Midfielder

Thursday, 20th Jan 2022 09:43 Town are closing in on the loan signing of Bristol City midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson. Football Insider reported earlier today that the Robins have given the go-ahead for Bakinson to go out on loan and TWTD can confirm that Town are indeed close to landing the 23-year-old until the end of the season. London-born Bakinson came through the youth ranks at Luton before joining the City - where Town CEO Mark Ashton was then in charge - in October 2017 having made four senior starts and two sub appearances for the Hatters. Since then the defensively-minded central midfielder has made 33 starts and 20 sub appearances, scoring five times, while also spending spells out on loan at Newport County in 2018/19 and Plymouth Argyle in the second half of the following campaign. Contracted to his current club until the summer of 2023, the Robins having activated an additional one-year option in his contract late last year, Bakinson has been on the fringes at Ashton Gate recently with his sub appearance in the 6-2 defeat at Fulham on Saturday his first since December 4th. It's understood the Robins would be prepared to allow him to depart on a full-time basis in the summer. If the deal is confirmed, as it is looks set to be, then Bakinson will become Town’s fourth current loan player - alongside Bersant Celina from Dijon, Macauley Bonne from QPR and Hayden Coulson from Middlesbrough - with Christian Walton having signed on a permanent basis and Louie Barry returning to Aston Villa earlier in the month. It's likely the move will be done in time for Bakinson to potentially make his debut in Saturday's home game against Accrington Stanley.

Photo: Action Images



DinDjarin added 09:46 - Jan 20

Cannot comment as know nothing about the lad but if McKenna wants him in then good enough for me. 0

TresBonne added 09:48 - Jan 20

Screams of an Ashton signing that. 3

wkj added 09:50 - Jan 20

Bit of a head-scratcher in terms of where we need people at the moment, but if he does a job - can't complain 2

Wacko added 09:54 - Jan 20

Hope he's not all Bark and no bite 0

carlgibbs13 added 10:00 - Jan 20

Do we really need a midfielder as opposed to a centre back?

But I will go with KMc decisions 0

JewellintheTown added 10:01 - Jan 20

Er, OK ... not sure of what to make of this though. 0

Cakeman added 10:03 - Jan 20

Good move in my book. I think we do need strong competition at the very least for Morsy and Evans. 1

Len_Brennan added 10:04 - Jan 20

Can't work out this signing really, but like others, I don't know anything about the lads so certainty won't knock it.

I like Tom Carroll, when fit, & was hoping/expecting that McKenna would get the best out of Harper, who is undoubtedly a very talented player, and then with El Mizouni (& even Humphries) capable of doing a decent job in League 1 when called upon, I was not expecting us to strengthen in this area. I can only assume that we will be seeing 1 or 2 exists (loans out) from midfielder shortly.

I am not counting Fraser as a midfielder in the formation that McKeanne has been using, he would more be a substitute for Aluko. 0

PortmanTerrorist added 10:08 - Jan 20

Surprised people are surprised. Our midfield has been mostly second best for months, with Evans mostly off the pace and whilst I am first to be delighted to say his game has picked up since KMc has arrived, we saw the old Evans back last Saturday. Clearly none of the supporting midfielders did it for PC or now KMc, so felt this was kind of an obvious move....Morsey needs a partner at his level and if this guy is it, then great ! Trust the process and COYB 2

Mediocre_Quick added 10:10 - Jan 20

Yes, lets add to the already bloated CM options, when we need at least a new CB or LWB option... 0

snotbucket added 10:12 - Jan 20

From the sound of it he might add some more physicality which we are sometimes lacking. 1

mathiemagic added 10:12 - Jan 20

Unless KM has CD and LB targets in mind then this one baffles me to be honest as would not have thought any Bristol City players would have pinged on his radar whilst at Mancherster Utd. It could be a master stroke by our scouting team but I not sure I really believe that. Good luck to the lad though #COYB 1

Wallingford_Boy added 10:13 - Jan 20

He's a CDM you cretins! How many of those do we have!??! 0

Marinersnose added 10:14 - Jan 20

Obviously Ashton has had an input on the signing. If this lad improves the team then fantastic. I’m not sure our midfield works albeit on occasions it has worked well. Evans not good enough for me. I would like to see Harper given another opportunity as he showed some glimpses of potential. Agree that Carroll is also a good player at this level but is very lightweight which is an issue in this league.Looking forward to an good performance and three points Saturday 0

BlueNomad added 10:14 - Jan 20

Cover for Morsy rather than a first choice? 1

itfcserbia added 10:16 - Jan 20

This has Ashton written all over it. Team and performance wise a complete head scratcher. 0

unknown100 added 10:22 - Jan 20

I smell a 433 coming along 0

oldbri added 10:30 - Jan 20

From Bristol live, Bakinson has made 13 Championship appearances in the City midfield this season, starting 10 matches, but his consistency has been a problem. At times he's looked a genuine Championship-level defensive midfielder, possessing a strong passing range and awareness in front of the back four.But there has often been too many games where his good performances have been undone but his occasional lackadaisical style in possession and inability to take full control of matches.



That was evidenced throughout November when he anchored the midfield in the absence of Matty James and Andy King, and although performances against Stoke City - where he scored the winner - and Blackburn Rovers stood out, there were troubling displays against Sheffield United and at Birmingham City. 0

BlueandTruesince82 added 10:31 - Jan 20

Odd one this 0

