Town Closing in On Loan Signing of Bristol City Midfielder
Thursday, 20th Jan 2022 09:43
Town are closing in on the loan signing of Bristol City midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson.
Football Insider reported earlier today that the Robins have given the go-ahead for Bakinson to go out on loan and TWTD can confirm that Town are indeed close to landing the 23-year-old until the end of the season.
London-born Bakinson came through the youth ranks at Luton before joining the City - where Town CEO Mark Ashton was then in charge - in October 2017 having made four senior starts and two sub appearances for the Hatters.
Since then the defensively-minded central midfielder has made 33 starts and 20 sub appearances, scoring five times, while also spending spells out on loan at Newport County in 2018/19 and Plymouth Argyle in the second half of the following campaign.
Contracted to his current club until the summer of 2023, the Robins having activated an additional one-year option in his contract late last year, Bakinson has been on the fringes at Ashton Gate recently with his sub appearance in the 6-2 defeat at Fulham on Saturday his first since December 4th.
It's understood the Robins would be prepared to allow him to depart on a full-time basis in the summer.
If the deal is confirmed, as it is looks set to be, then Bakinson will become Town’s fourth current loan player - alongside Bersant Celina from Dijon, Macauley Bonne from QPR and Hayden Coulson from Middlesbrough - with Christian Walton having signed on a permanent basis and Louie Barry returning to Aston Villa earlier in the month.
It's likely the move will be done in time for Bakinson to potentially make his debut in Saturday's home game against Accrington Stanley.
Photo: Action Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 285 bloggers
The Swinging Sixty by ElephantintheRoom
Sixty years ago this year Town won the top division, so if you look upon your relationship with Ipswich Town as some sort of marriage this year marks the diamond jubilee of that remarkable achievement.
Five Reasons to Be Optimistic and Five Reasons to Remain Cautious by adamisablue2
Just after Conor Chaplin crashed home his penalty and Town's fourth against Gillingham on Saturday, I turned to my friends in the stand and uttered the [probably] famous last words of “the road to Wembley starts here boys!”
Big Club, Little Club by ElephantintheRoom
When I first started regularly going to Portman Road, Town had recently won the league as ‘upstart country cousins’.
Moans About Loans by ElephantintheRoom
Christmas came early for Town supporters with the surprising appointment of a manager who may actually have a future in the game.
Can Ipswich Town Still Make the Play-Offs? by Mac10
The big question that seems to be on the minds of most Town fans at New Year is if the play-offs, and by extension, promotion, are out of reach for Kieran McKenna’s team.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]