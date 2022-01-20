Bradford Among Clubs Targeting Holy
Thursday, 20th Jan 2022 12:41
Bradford City are one of a number of clubs to have made a loan approach for Blues keeper Tomas Holy, TWTD understands.
Football Insider was first to report the Bantams’ interest in the 30-year-old keeper but we understand several other clubs have also made contact with Town regarding the Czech’s availability on loan for the rest of the season with discussions ongoing.
Holy is currently the Blues’ third-choice keeper behind Christian Walton and Vaclav Hladky and in October spent a seven-day emergency spell on loan at Cambridge United. His departure during January would come as no surprise.
Meanwhile, Town are continuing talks with Bristol City regarding the loan of midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson. While initially a loan, the move would be with a view to a permanent switch.
Photo: Matchday Images
