Bradford Among Clubs Targeting Holy

Thursday, 20th Jan 2022 12:41 Bradford City are one of a number of clubs to have made a loan approach for Blues keeper Tomas Holy, TWTD understands. Football Insider was first to report the Bantams’ interest in the 30-year-old keeper but we understand several other clubs have also made contact with Town regarding the Czech’s availability on loan for the rest of the season with discussions ongoing. Holy is currently the Blues’ third-choice keeper behind Christian Walton and Vaclav Hladky and in October spent a seven-day emergency spell on loan at Cambridge United. His departure during January would come as no surprise. Meanwhile, Town are continuing talks with Bristol City regarding the loan of midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson. While initially a loan, the move would be with a view to a permanent switch.

Bert added 12:50 - Jan 20

Nice bloke, loves the club but inconsistency of judgement in a goalkeeper is what has kept him at number three.A loan move with a recall would probably be a good outcome for all. 4

istanblue added 13:00 - Jan 20

Why loan him out if he's going to be released in the summer? Sell him now and try and get a fee. 1

BlueandTruesince82 added 13:04 - Jan 20

Perhaps because clubs can't afford him and happy to wait until he's out of contract in the summer?



If he can go on loan and free up some more room for wages then it's good all round.



1

arnielowestoft added 13:15 - Jan 20

Nice fella but a very poor keeper , free some wages up no doubt tho . -1

OwainG1992 added 13:19 - Jan 20

I saw that as Brentford at first and did a double take.

He'd be a more than capable keeper for them.



End of the day you put him in an aspiring league 2 team he will look decent. 1

