Kenlock Joins Colchester On Loan
Thursday, 20th Jan 2022 13:46
Out-of-favour left-back Myles Kenlock has joined the legion of former and current Blues at Colchester United on loan.
The 25-year-old was left out of the Blues’ 22-man League One squad in September and has featured only twice in the Papa John’s Trophy this season.
Kenlock, who came through the Town academy having previously had a spell with the Crystal Palace youth set-up, has made 94 starts for the Blues plus nine appearances as substitute but with his contract up in the summer appears unlikely to add to those numbers.
The Londoner becomes the second Town player on loan at the JobServe Community Stadium alongside Armando Dobra, while Emyr Huws took their tally of former Blues players to nine when he signed last weekend.
Last night, the U's sacked manager Hayden Mullins and put former Town defender Wayne Brown in interim charge while they look for a new permanent boss.
Photo: Pagepix
