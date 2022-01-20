Kenlock Joins Colchester On Loan

Thursday, 20th Jan 2022 13:46 Out-of-favour left-back Myles Kenlock has joined the legion of former and current Blues at Colchester United on loan. The 25-year-old was left out of the Blues’ 22-man League One squad in September and has featured only twice in the Papa John’s Trophy this season. Kenlock, who came through the Town academy having previously had a spell with the Crystal Palace youth set-up, has made 94 starts for the Blues plus nine appearances as substitute but with his contract up in the summer appears unlikely to add to those numbers. The Londoner becomes the second Town player on loan at the JobServe Community Stadium alongside Armando Dobra, while Emyr Huws took their tally of former Blues players to nine when he signed last weekend. Last night, the U's sacked manager Hayden Mullins and put former Town defender Wayne Brown in interim charge while they look for a new permanent boss.

Photo: Pagepix



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



EricGatesShinpad added 13:47 - Jan 20

And another one.......

1

Knightsy added 13:48 - Jan 20

Good Luck to the Lad. Just wasn't good enough at Town 0

dirtydingusmagee added 13:48 - Jan 20

too busy watching orbs ! lol

1

cornishnick added 13:50 - Jan 20

Quite funny just how many ex-players they now have. And they're near the bottom of League 2. You would have they'd have learned by now! 1

Gilesy added 13:51 - Jan 20

This is getting a little bit weird! 3

wkj added 13:52 - Jan 20

I'm surprised he managed to stay at town as long as he did. I felt we might have made mistakes by not sending him out on loan when he came through, but he just seemed to stop developing as a footballer at an early age. 0

Edmundo added 13:52 - Jan 20

Shows where we might have ended up if we'd kept the status quo... 3

BlueBlood90 added 13:54 - Jan 20

So they can now field a full starting 11 of ex-Ipswich as well as their interim manager! 1

Barty added 13:56 - Jan 20

Never rated him but i wish him well at ITFC [ Essex Branch ] 0

istanblue added 13:57 - Jan 20

They can now officially field an entire XI of ex-ITFC/loan players 0

M37 added 13:57 - Jan 20

Smithy added 14:42 - Jan 15

Left back short of a team, Bailey, Myles fancy a loan??



1 Gerken

2 Chambers

3

4 Skuse

5 Eastman

6 Smith

7 Judge

8 Huws

9 Nouble

10 Sears

11 Dobra



Good prediction Smithy - Who next for the bench



2

JewellintheTown added 14:02 - Jan 20

Has Kenlock got room for a few others in his car? 0

MaySixth added 14:06 - Jan 20

This is now amusing. 0

TimmyH added 14:12 - Jan 20

Might as well rename them Colswich Unitown...think Myles will be a good addition at that level. 0

billlm added 14:13 - Jan 20

Predictable

0

ringwoodblue added 14:14 - Jan 20

I wonder what the Colchester fans make of all this. Judging by their league position, they are probably feeling liked they’ve been stitched up



Good luck to Myles 1

Linkboy13 added 14:30 - Jan 20

Has had ample opportunities to impress but always looks suspect against wingers who are also physical not bad going forward though. Very similar in some ways to Bailey Clements needs to beef up a bit to succeed at league level. 0

IpswichToon added 14:42 - Jan 20

As soon as I saw this headline it made me think of that Smithy comment haha 0

RegencyBlue added 15:02 - Jan 20

One assumes the Colchester scouting network doesn’t extend very far! 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments