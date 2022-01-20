Town Donate Half-Season Tickets to EACH
Thursday, 20th Jan 2022 14:19
Town have handed two half-season tickets to East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) so they can be used by families receiving care and support from the charity.
The Blues have a long-standing relationship with EACH and Billie Nugent, their corporate fundraiser, says the tickets will be greatly enjoyed by families that visit The Treehouse hospice in Ipswich.
“It’s a lovely gesture and one that will be appreciated by our families,” she said. “They will be available on an ad hoc basis so different families will be able to get down to Portman Road.
“It will be a fun opportunity and give them some welcome respite at what is sure to be a challenging time in their lives.”
Before Christmas, in lieu of the usual hospital and hospice visits which couldn't take place due to the pandemic, the Blues players sent a special video message to EACH and also donated money to buy games for the hospice’s PlayStation.
The club donated various raffle prizes last year, including a sought-after hospitality box for EACH’s Happy Christmas Ipswich event at the Regent in December where host Griff Rhys Jones appeared on stage wearing a Town kit donated by the Blues.
“We’ve got a fantastic relationship with our friends at Ipswich Town,” Nugent continued. “Both our organisation and the football club are important parts of the community and it’s great working together on so many things.
“I’m hopeful that relationship will continue to grow and go from strength to strength in 2022.”
Six EACH staff and volunteers took part in a bucket collection at Portman Road prior to the home game against Sunderland in December and raised nearly £700.
Photos: Matchday Images/EACH
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 285 bloggers
The Swinging Sixty by ElephantintheRoom
Sixty years ago this year Town won the top division, so if you look upon your relationship with Ipswich Town as some sort of marriage this year marks the diamond jubilee of that remarkable achievement.
Five Reasons to Be Optimistic and Five Reasons to Remain Cautious by adamisablue2
Just after Conor Chaplin crashed home his penalty and Town's fourth against Gillingham on Saturday, I turned to my friends in the stand and uttered the [probably] famous last words of “the road to Wembley starts here boys!”
Big Club, Little Club by ElephantintheRoom
When I first started regularly going to Portman Road, Town had recently won the league as ‘upstart country cousins’.
Moans About Loans by ElephantintheRoom
Christmas came early for Town supporters with the surprising appointment of a manager who may actually have a future in the game.
Can Ipswich Town Still Make the Play-Offs? by Mac10
The big question that seems to be on the minds of most Town fans at New Year is if the play-offs, and by extension, promotion, are out of reach for Kieran McKenna’s team.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]