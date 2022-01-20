Town Donate Half-Season Tickets to EACH

Thursday, 20th Jan 2022 14:19 Town have handed two half-season tickets to East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) so they can be used by families receiving care and support from the charity. The Blues have a long-standing relationship with EACH and Billie Nugent, their corporate fundraiser, says the tickets will be greatly enjoyed by families that visit The Treehouse hospice in Ipswich. “It’s a lovely gesture and one that will be appreciated by our families,” she said. “They will be available on an ad hoc basis so different families will be able to get down to Portman Road. “It will be a fun opportunity and give them some welcome respite at what is sure to be a challenging time in their lives.” Before Christmas, in lieu of the usual hospital and hospice visits which couldn't take place due to the pandemic, the Blues players sent a special video message to EACH and also donated money to buy games for the hospice’s PlayStation. The club donated various raffle prizes last year, including a sought-after hospitality box for EACH’s Happy Christmas Ipswich event at the Regent in December where host Griff Rhys Jones appeared on stage wearing a Town kit donated by the Blues. “We’ve got a fantastic relationship with our friends at Ipswich Town,” Nugent continued. “Both our organisation and the football club are important parts of the community and it’s great working together on so many things. “I’m hopeful that relationship will continue to grow and go from strength to strength in 2022.” Six EACH staff and volunteers took part in a bucket collection at Portman Road prior to the home game against Sunderland in December and raised nearly £700.

Photos: Matchday Images/EACH



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



mike added 14:21 - Jan 20

Fantastic offer from the club!! 0

Steve_M added 14:22 - Jan 20

Nice one Town, the sort of simple, low-cost community measures that we cut back on massively under ME. That was enormously counter-productive. 0

Blocker123 added 14:25 - Jan 20

👏👏👏 0

BlueBoots added 14:41 - Jan 20

Saw the 2nd photo before reading the story, and thought to myself "Blimey, I know Colchester are having a rough time of it at the moment, but didn't think it would take such a toll on Cole Skuse"



But seriously, great effort by the club with the season tickets :^D 1

Barty added 15:03 - Jan 20

Well done Town - lovely gesture 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments