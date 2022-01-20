Pearson Confirms Town Interest in Bakinson and Says Midfielder Can Go

Thursday, 20th Jan 2022 15:18 Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson has confirmed that Town have made a loan move for midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson and says the 23-year-old can leave Ashton Gate as he “just wants to play on his own terms”. Asked by BBC Bristol Sport whether there was any truth in the reports that Bakinson is on the verge of joining the Blues, Pearson responded: “Yes.” Asked whether the deal would be finalised before the weekend, he added: “I don’t know where we’re at with it but as far as I’m concerned, I’ve said it before, [if] players don’t want to be here they can go, I’m not bothered. “He’s a player who unfortunately just wants to play on his own terms. It’s not something I particularly want, so he can go.” Speaking to Bristol Live, Pearson continued: “I'm not wasting energy on negativity, I don't invest time on that, I'm not just saying it. If you ask people who work with me they'll say exactly the same thing, I don't waste energy on negativity, it drives me mad. “If people aren't in the side, I want them to work hard to get there and I want people who are in the side to work hard to stay there. I don't want people that when the going gets tough, they want to go somewhere else, I'm not interested. “The fact that I am prepared to say, 'Yeah, let the deal go ahead' because actually, people around the place who sap the energy out of other people is not as valuable as having people here who want to be playing.” Pearson, who came close to being named Town boss in 2006, says freeing up space on the wage bill to bring in new additions isn't a factor in the move. “He's not really a high earner, so that's not something that is particularly high on the agenda with this one,” he said. Discussions between the clubs are ongoing regarding a deal which will be an initial loan with a view to the move becoming permanent in the summer. London-born Bakinson came through the youth ranks at Luton before joining City - where Town CEO Mark Ashton was then in charge - in October 2017 having made four senior starts and two sub appearances for the Hatters. Since then the defensively-minded central midfielder has made 33 starts and 20 sub appearances, scoring five times, while also spending spells out on loan at Newport County in 2018/19 and Plymouth Argyle in the second half of the following campaign. Contracted to his current club until the summer of 2023, the Robins having activated an additional one-year option in his contract late last year in order to protect their asset, Bakinson has been on the fringes at Ashton Gate recently with his sub appearance in the 6-2 defeat at Fulham on Saturday his first since December 4th. Bakinson will become Town’s fourth current loan player - alongside Bersant Celina from Dijon, Macauley Bonne from QPR and Hayden Coulson from Middlesbrough - with Christian Walton having signed on a permanent basis and Louie Barry returning to Aston Villa earlier in the month. It's likely the move will be done in time for Bakinson to potentially make his debut in Saturday's home game against Accrington Stanley. 🎙 Nigel Pearson was asked about midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson, following reports in the media this morning he could be set to join Ipswich Town on loan.



The Bristol City manager was talking at his weekly press conference ahead of Saturday’s home game with Cardiff. pic.twitter.com/L9RBTC8jRC — BBC Bristol sport (@bbcbristolsport) January 20, 2022

Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

2



jabberjackson added 15:20 - Jan 20

Sounds like trouble to me! 6

Blueballs83 added 15:24 - Jan 20

Not a ringing endorsement… 6

itfcjoe added 15:25 - Jan 20

Not a great reference form Nigel Pearson, hopefully he has a better attitude here

2

ComeOnOverAlanLee added 15:25 - Jan 20

No sure on this one. Seems like an Ashton signing and not an KM one. Why sign another defensive midfielder? We’ve already got morsy, evans and harper? 2

Chrisd added 15:30 - Jan 20

Appreciate sometimes personalities clash and that might be the situation at BCFC, so hoping a change of scenery might be what he needs. However, it’s on him to prove Pearson and the doubters about his attitude wrong, so I hope he has the ‘bit’ between his teeth to do it. The ball is in your court now Tyreeq. 3

RegencyBlue added 15:40 - Jan 20

Looks like a bit of a gamble this one.



Can’t see him coming straight into the first team. If he comes good though we’ve had minimal outlay and he’s not on big wages according to Pearson.



Worth a punt! 2

JewellintheTown added 15:41 - Jan 20

Erm, yeah, well, still not convinced of why we're going for him since this news broke earlier.

Not known much of the guy before now TBH, so after a quick look around the internet for articles and videos on him, I'm not sure he's the right fit for us, especially after Persons comments.

Loan will give us a cheap chance to see if he's different to what I'm reading though, so if the powers that be think its worth a try, then I'll back him.

Only concern I've got is if he's stopping other real targets from coming in that could really give us strength and depth. Not sure he's going to give us either, but we'll see. 2

Barty added 15:41 - Jan 20

Totally unsure about this one but hopefully his attitude will be better with u. 0

Barty added 15:41 - Jan 20

Totally unsure about this one but hopefully his attitude will be better with u. 0

Barty added 15:42 - Jan 20

With us 0

Europablue added 15:49 - Jan 20

"I'm not wasting energy on negativity" says Nigel Pearson, then goes on for ages about how the guy doesn't have a good attitude and isn't being paid that much anyway!

I have a lot of respect or what Nigel has achieved, but from this article he sounds like a moaner!

I imagine it was a clash of personalities as Pearson is a very strong character. 2

runningout added 15:51 - Jan 20

We do need a defensive midfielder in my view. Hope he sorts himself out. No one’s perfect!! not even me 1

MaySixth added 15:52 - Jan 20

No idea why we are signing him 0

Ipswichbusiness added 15:53 - Jan 20

The last thing we need at this stage of the season is a loan signing with an attitude problem. 0

KernewekBlue added 15:58 - Jan 20

Equally as surprised as other contributors here about this proposed signing.



I'd have thought the club's energies would have been better spent bolstering the backline rather than the midfield... unless the lad has qualities which might see him slot into a back three or back four.



I'm aware that sometimes, managers can decry a player's attitude or performances simply to stir the pot a bit, especially if they have differences of opinion with that player or they've fallen out in some way. That being said, do we need to bring in someone who has been accused of being a bit of a prima donna or trouble maker and who might destabilise our dressing room?



A loan spell would surely show this up before any permanent deal was struck.



If the boy's got talent, can apply himself to KMs tactics and give his all for the shirt, it might be a decent move for all parties. 1

SheptonMalletBlue added 15:59 - Jan 20

Glad Pearson isn't our manager. Nasty b@stard! !!!! 1

SickParrot added 16:02 - Jan 20

Don't understand why Pearson is making out the player has a bad attitude. He isn't getting much game time so it's reasonable for him to look for a loan to another club. Pearson has always been a bit of a d**khead. 1

Orraman added 16:03 - Jan 20

It’s quite a common occurrence that some players do not fit in well at some clubs yet go on to do well at others, while some are great at some clubs then flop elsewhere. All transfers carry an element of risk so give the guy a chance. He’s on a loan so if he is not up to scratch, bye bye and if he’s good sign him up 0

hoppy added 16:04 - Jan 20

Pearson remaining fairly cagey on this one then... 0

Murphys_Law added 16:05 - Jan 20

Wouldn’t imaging Nigel Pearson is particularly difficult to fall out with! 0

Suffolkboy added 16:06 - Jan 20

Not in much doubt that KM and Co. will sort him out bin him ! Equally do not believe we’re about to see any poor quality imports ,and would bet we shall hear more of his attributes later once the transfer is completed .

Good age ,seems strong physical specimen and we can certainly do with confident commanding presence around both goal areas — our goals from corners are as rare as hens teeth !

COYB 0

RomeoZondervan added 16:07 - Jan 20

This is coming from Nigel Pearson - let's not remember the 'are you an ostrich?" he said to reporters once. Not exactly known for his man-management skills....



Everyone saying this is an Ashton signing.... he got Walton in? I very much doubt he would get any players in without the manager signing off on it.. 1

micky_1560 added 16:10 - Jan 20

I too would be worried about this being an Ashton signing!

If I'm wrong and those in charge do know better than me, then great.

Not sure how this adds something we haven't already got with a big squad already.

At least it is a loan, so down to him to prove himself, but could be a waste of a loan. 0

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 16:23 - Jan 20

Hopefully, KMcK is in pretty much in control of whom he wants to sign and works with Ashton to achieve this. This guy is a surprise, but we hope it proves to be a good addition.

0

leftie1972 added 16:35 - Jan 20

Well that’s a bit awkward. 😬 0

Page:

1

2

You need to login in order to post your comments