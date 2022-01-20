Town Confirm Bakinson Loan Signing

Thursday, 20th Jan 2022 16:58 Town have completed the signing of Bristol City midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson on loan for the rest of the season with the Blues having the option to make the move permanent in the summer. The 23-year-old, who will wear the number 12 shirt, is delighted to join Town having been impressed by the ambition at Portman Road. He is the Blues' second signing of the January window after keeper Christian Walton, whose loan from Brighton was turned into a permanent switch yesterday. “It’s a massive club which is going in the right direction, so I’m buzzing to be a part of it,” Bakinson told the club site. “Everyone at the club is very ambitious so it’s definitely something I’m very excited about. “I’m a hard-working player who likes to get on the ball. I’m a box-to-box midfielder and hopefully I’ll get a goal or two. I want to play as many games as I can and help the team as much as possible.” Manager Kieran McKenna added: “It was really important that we kept Christian Walton and Macauley Bonne at the club. Once we had done that, we knew that we would look at some areas in the squad to see where we may be able to strengthen or add depth. “Tyreeq is a versatile midfielder who can play across the pitch and cover a number of positions. He offers us something different and is at an age where he has lots of years ahead to improve further. “We really like Tyreeq as a player. He’s young, hungry, athletic and technical. He is fit and has played plenty of games already this season, so it won’t take him long to get up to speed. “He needs to meet the group and settle, but it shouldn’t be long before we see him in action.” Blackpool and Hull City are also understood to have shown interest in Bakinson but with the Robins preferring central midfielder to join a club outside the Championship. London-born Bakinson came through the youth ranks at Luton before joining City - where Town CEO Mark Ashton was then in charge - in October 2017 having made four senior starts and two sub appearances for the Hatters. Since then Bakinson has made 33 starts and 20 sub appearances, scoring five times, while also spending spells out on loan at Newport County in 2018/19 and Plymouth Argyle in the second half of the following campaign. Towards the end of last year, the Robins activated an additional one-year option in his contract in order to protect their asset taking his deal to the summer of 2023. Bakinson is Town’s fourth current loan player - alongside Bersant Celina from Dijon, Macauley Bonne from QPR and Hayden Coulson from Middlesbrough - with Walton having signed on a permanent basis and Louie Barry returning to Aston Villa earlier in the month.

Photos: ITFC



norfolkbluey added 17:01 - Jan 20

Wow that's quick. Manager seems happy so we should be too. Good luck Tyreeq. 6

Portman_Pie added 17:03 - Jan 20

Still..... At least he looks happy to be here - even if some of us fans aren't too chuffed about his arrival. -1

markchips added 17:06 - Jan 20

Good luck Tyreeq- we need more defensive nous in the midfield to close matches out and Carroll has not performed so far. 5

hoppy added 17:06 - Jan 20

So, is he essentially a more direct replacement for Dozzell than any of the summer signings really were? 1

blues1 added 17:12 - Jan 20

Portman pie. What a ridiculous comment? Why would anyone be unhappy he's signed? Presumably you've read the ramblings of nigel Pearson and judged him already? 1

brassy added 17:12 - Jan 20

no worries enjoy your footy buh 0

Linkboy13 added 17:13 - Jan 20

Just hope McKenna is left to run the team and sign the players he wants, otherwise it will lead to another managerial disaster. 0

Cakeman added 17:17 - Jan 20

Good luck Tyreek. Just the strong type of midfielder we need I believe. 0

Saxonblue74 added 17:17 - Jan 20

Box to box hey? Sounds good. Don't want to put a dampener on it but didn't Rekeem Harper spin that line? 0

MidlandsBlue92 added 17:18 - Jan 20

Stop comparing him to previous players, and no one is 'not too chuffed' about this at all. As with most signings at this level, not many of us know too much about anyone.



Best of luck Tyreeq, hope you make it work! 1

Ipswichbusiness added 17:19 - Jan 20

“Manager Kieran McKenna added, “It was really important that we kept Christian Walton and Macauley Bonne at the club. Once we had done that …”. No mention of Celina? 0

happybeingblue added 17:20 - Jan 20

welcome to ITFC TY i do not think anyone has excelled and consistently made a position his own in midfield this season so every chance of making a good go of it here. 0

ipswichdave added 17:21 - Jan 20

Obviously our manager doesn't fancy Harper, who personally I think would get better if he got the odd 20 minutes as a sub regularly.. 1

churchmans added 17:22 - Jan 20

Concerned by pearsons comments! 1

jabberjackson added 17:23 - Jan 20

Is this the first ever Ipswich player with a "Q" at the end of his first name?

0

BlueArrow added 17:35 - Jan 20

Welcome to The Towen Tyreeq. Good luck boi 0

masetheace added 17:40 - Jan 20

My concern too Linkboy 13 0

Mediocre_Quick added 17:40 - Jan 20

Looks a little lightweight, but will reserve judgement until after a few games, welcome to PR fella 0

davidsc1971 added 17:40 - Jan 20

I think this points towards formation/shape flexibility during games if we need a bit more bite through the middle. Drop the number 10 role and park another body in midfield. This could work if he's the right type of player but let's hope the alleged attitude doesn't turn up with him. Could turn out to be a real star so good luck to him, it's on him now 0

19781981twtd added 17:44 - Jan 20

Jabberjackson how could you forget the flying fin Shefki Kuqi 0

Monkey_Blue added 17:52 - Jan 20

Know very little about him tbh and I wouldn’t have had box to box midfielder as a priority but he may be what we need. I’m neutral on him at the moment. 0

Monkey_Blue added 17:53 - Jan 20

The fact he’s fallen out with Pearson doesn’t worry me…. He falls out with ball boys let alone players. 0

JimInGreensboro added 17:53 - Jan 20





<<< Nigel Pearson has admitted he is "not bothered" by Tyreeq Bakinson's departure to Ipswich Town because he doesn't want to keep players who don't want to be at the club.>>>



https://www.bristolpost.co.uk/sport/football/bristol-city-nigel-pearson-bakinson Hmm...<<< Nigel Pearson has admitted he is "not bothered" by Tyreeq Bakinson's departure to Ipswich Town because he doesn't want to keep players who don't want to be at the club.>>> 0

raycrawfordswig added 17:55 - Jan 20

Sounds like Ashton signing.

0

Saxonblue74 added 17:59 - Jan 20

Clearly wants away from Bristol, so probably more of a trial than a loan? 0

