Keeley: Walton's a Top-Six Championship Keeper

Friday, 21st Jan 2022 09:29 Former Blues goalkeeper-coach John Keeley says he believes Christian Walton is a top-six Championship keeper. The 26-year-old signed a permanent two-and-a-half-year deal with Town on Wednesday having been on loan from Brighton during the first half of the season. Keeley worked with Walton until departing Portman Road following Paul Cook’s sacking in December. The 60-year-old, who is setting up a goalkeeping school in Worthing, heaped praise on Walton. “He has been amazing,” he told the Brighton Argus. “He is a top-six Championship goalkeeper. “He is very professional, trains well and thinks about things he is doing. [Keeper-coach] Ben [Roberts] has done a brilliant job with him at Brighton.” Walton made six full appearances for the Sussex side having joined them as a youngster in 2013, spending most of his time as a Seagulls player out on loan.

Photos: Matchday Images



Len_Brennan added 10:34 - Jan 21

I think most of us on here already believe we have gotten ourselves a quality keeper who can move up the leagues with us when we do; but it's still nice to see an expert, who has seen him day in, day out, saying these things, even after he has left the club. 2

