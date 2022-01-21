U18s in Cup Action at Sheffield United

Friday, 21st Jan 2022 10:03 Town’s U18s are in Professional Development League Cup action away against Sheffield United on Saturday afternoon. The young Blues are currently third in their group having played two games and a draw will see them finish second and progress to the next round. The game is Adem Atay’s side's first competitive fixture of 2022, although they beat Southend’s U23s 1-0 in a behind-closed-doors friendly at Playford Road just over a week ago.

Photo: Matchday Images



