Fraser Misses Out as Blues Host Accrington

Friday, 21st Jan 2022 14:40 Midfielder Scott Fraser has been ruled out of tomorrow’s home game against Accrington Stanley with a minor knee problem but Town have no other new injury issues. Asked about the illness and injury situation going into the game against Stanley, manager Kieran McKenna said: “Nothing major, we have a couple of little niggles, nothing major, nothing too long term, thankfully. “Scott Fraser had a little issue in training before last week, so he’s not available for this game but hopefully won’t be too far away. “He’s got a little knock on the inside of his knee, hopefully nothing too serious, we hope that he’ll join the training group over the next couple of days. “He hasn’t been training with us this week. Hopefully nothing any longer term and we’ll have him back soon.” “Hayden Coulson and Jon Nolan are still working their way back up in terms of training fitness. So no major issues thankfully in the group at the moment.” Fraser has yet to feature under McKenna although was an unused sub in his first game in charge, the 1-0 home victory over Wycombe Wanderers. McKenna says new signing Tyreeq Bakinson won't be involved having only joined up with club yesterday evening and met the players this morning.

Barty added 14:55 - Jan 21

No major injuries is good. I fancy us for a good win tomorrow. 3-1. COYB. 0

itsonlyme added 15:02 - Jan 21

Gonna miss my first home game in ages having had surgery last week. Hope you win for me blues and I hope to be back for the next game. COYB. 2

BlueHope22 added 15:09 - Jan 21

Itsonlyme get well mate and of course let's hope the Town 🚜 win tomorrow 0

Linkboy13 added 15:19 - Jan 21

Good little player but we've got too many good little players unfortunately and i think he could well be moving on and the injury might be just a precaution. 0

Barty added 15:20 - Jan 21

itsonlyme - speedy recovery mate and lets hope we get 3 points to cheer you up. 0

