McKenna: There Are Other Positions We’re Looking At
Friday, 21st Jan 2022 15:57
Boss Kieran McKenna says there are other positions the Blues are looking at strengthening between now and the transfer window closing in 10 days’ time.
So far, Town have signed keeper Christian Walton on a permanent basis following his loan in the first half of the season, have confirmed that top scorer Macauley Bonne will be staying on loan from QPR for the remainder of the campaign and yesterday signed midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson on loan from Bristol City.
McKenna was quizzed on whether there will be any further additions to the squad before the end of the month.
“I think we’re going to keep working away diligently,” he said. “There are 10 days left and we’ve said all along it’s about improving the depth, the options and the balance of the squad.
“We feel that we’ve done that obviously with Christian and Macauley being secured but also with Tyreeq coming in and giving a different balance and profile to what is currently in the squad.
“There are other positions that we’re looking at and we’d like to have options and different profiles in if possible.
“The club are working hard behind the scenes with that and obviously, myself and my staff are also involved in that process, and if there is the right thing that can be done before the end of January, then we’ll certainly try and do that.”
One player who is among those who has been spoken about by Town is Manchester United left-sided defender Alvaro Fernandez.
While reports a fortnight ago claiming the Blues had made a loan move for the 18-year-old Spanish U19 international were premature, we understand his potential recruitment has been discussed and is something which may happen before the window closes.
