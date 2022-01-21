McKenna Confirms Interest in Holy
Friday, 21st Jan 2022 16:07
Blues manager Kieran McKenna has confirmed that the club has received interest in keeper Tomas Holy - with Bradford City one of the sides keen on signing the Czech on loan - and that Town would be willing to allow him to move during the January transfer window.
Holy, 30, has made only three cup appearances for the Blues this season, in addition to two games during an emergency seven-day loan at Cambridge United in October.
As reported yesterday, Town have had approaches from a number of clubs for the ex-Gillingham man, who is out of contract at the end of the season, with the Bantams among them.
“We’ve had conversations with Tomas as a club and there has been interest in him,” McKenna confirmed.
“Obviously, he’s played in League One before and proven to be a good goalkeeper and is at an age where he wants to play games and wants to compete, and he is a very competitive man. We’re looking at that with him and there has been interest from a few different clubs.
“I think if the fit is right for Tomas, then it’s an opportunity for him and we feel with Christian [Walton] and Vaclav [Hladky], we have two very good goalkeepers.
“We have some good young goalkeepers behind that as well who are with us and help with training, and we also feel that they are there for cover if need be.
“So we’re comfortable with where we are and Tomas is one that if the right opportunity comes up at the right club with the opportunity for him to play then, we’ll try and support him with that if we can.”
Meanwhile, McKenna says he is enjoying working with new Blues keeper-coach Rene Gilmartin.
“Really pleased. I’ve made that clear to Rene and the club that I’m delighted to have him here,” he said.
“Obviously he was appointed by the club before I came in so I didn’t know too much about him before that but I’m delighted to have him, couldn’t be happier with that appointment really.
“A young coach, good experience, very hungry to improve, knowledgeable but also wants to develop himself as a coach and as a leader, and also wants to develop the goalkeepers that he’s working with and also the goalkeeping department at the club.
“Very much fits the bill here. Hungry to improve, talented, knowledgeable and wants to improve himself and improve the people that he’s working with and the players he’s working with. I’m sure he’s going to have a successful career at Ipswich and as a coach.”
