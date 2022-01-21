Boots2Africa in FanZone Ahead of Accrington Match

Friday, 21st Jan 2022 17:20

Boots2Africa will be back in the FanZone for one of their preloved football boot donation events ahead of Saturday's game against Accrington Stanley.

“We're back at Portman Road on Saturday for our 11th matchday boot and kit donation event from 1pm. Hopefully that’s a good omen as our record so far is P10 W6 D3 L1,” co-founder Iain Finch told TWTD.

“We've now supported 68 beneficiaries in 18 African countries with well over 20,000 pairs of boots and 80,000-plus items of kit and accessories.

“We’ve had a really good autumn season of donations from grassroots clubs across the region and the UK.

“As ever, Town fans are invited to bring their boot and kit donations to the FanZone on the day (clean and in good condition).”

Email Boots2Africa via info@boots2Africa.co.uk if you'd like to get involved in collections or donations, their website can be found here, while they can be followed on Twitter here, @Boots2Africa, are on Facebook here and have a YouTube channel.





Photos: Boots2Africa