Young Duo Out On Loan

Saturday, 22nd Jan 2022 09:35 Blues youngsters Jesse Nwabueze and Zak Bradshaw have moved out on loan to Isthmian League North Felixstowe & Walton and National League South Chelmsford City respectively. Midfielder Nwabueze (pictured), a regular for the U18s who has also featured for the U23s this season, spent spells on loan with Bury Town and Stowmarket earlier in the campaign. Bradshaw, who can play at full-back, centre-back or as a holding midfielder, also had a stint on loan at Bury earlier in the season and has similarly appeared for both the U18s and U23s this season. Chelmsford manager Robbie Simpson is pleased to sign 18-year-old Bradshaw having previously been in discussions with Town about other players. “They obviously had their own Covid issues, but they also had a change in manager at first-team level which put a stop to a couple of irons in the fire with them,” he told the Clarets official site. “Then, the new manager’s come in and wanted to have a look at all the players before making decisions on who to send out on loan, so we’ve been biding our time to get this one over the line. “As soon as Tom Dickens got recalled by Cambridge, we were looking for another left-footed player that can play in defence and can play left-back, but in the case of Zak, he can also play in central midfield. “He’s a big, physical presence in there and he will certainly provide us with cover and more importantly, competition for places for the lads that have been starting and doing really well. “The loan adds great value to our squad, and we’re really pleased to get this one over the line. “He’s a great profile for us and something we’ve been looking for for quite some time, so I’m glad to finally get it over the line.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments