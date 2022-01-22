Celina, Chaplin and Vincent-Young Start Against Accrington
Saturday, 22nd Jan 2022 14:19
Bersant Celina, Conor Chaplin and Kane Vincent-Young return to the starting line-up XI as the Blues host Accrington Stanley with James Norwood dropping to the bench and Sone Aluko and Matt Penney out of the 18.
Vincent-Young will be at left wing-back having replaced Penney last week with Celina likely to be the number 10 and Chaplin up front with Macauley Bonne.
Vaclav Hladky is missing from the bench with Tomas Holy the substitute keeper.
Tom Carroll is a late replacement for Lee Evans in the centre of midfield after the Welshman picked up a knock. New signing Tyreeq Bakinson was drafted on to the bench.
Town: Walton, Donacien, Woolfenden, Edmundson, Burns, Celina, Carroll, Morsy (c), Vincent-Young, Bonne, Chaplin. Subs: Holy, Burgess, Edwards, Jackson, Norwood, Pigott, Bakinson.
Accrington: Savin, Rich-Baghuelou, Hamilton, Butcher, O'Sullivan, Pell, Bishop, McConville (c), Nottingham, Clark, Amankwah. Subs: Isherwood, Rodgers, Procter, Mansell, Longelo, Nolan, Morgan. Referee: Geoff Eltringham (County Durham).
Photo: Matchday Images
