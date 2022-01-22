Celina, Chaplin and Vincent-Young Start Against Accrington

Saturday, 22nd Jan 2022 14:19 Bersant Celina, Conor Chaplin and Kane Vincent-Young return to the starting line-up XI as the Blues host Accrington Stanley with James Norwood dropping to the bench and Sone Aluko and Matt Penney out of the 18. Vincent-Young will be at left wing-back having replaced Penney last week with Celina likely to be the number 10 and Chaplin up front with Macauley Bonne. Vaclav Hladky is missing from the bench with Tomas Holy the substitute keeper. Tom Carroll is a late replacement for Lee Evans in the centre of midfield after the Welshman picked up a knock. New signing Tyreeq Bakinson was drafted on to the bench. Town: Walton, Donacien, Woolfenden, Edmundson, Burns, Celina, Carroll, Morsy (c), Vincent-Young, Bonne, Chaplin. Subs: Holy, Burgess, Edwards, Jackson, Norwood, Pigott, Bakinson. Accrington: Savin, Rich-Baghuelou, Hamilton, Butcher, O'Sullivan, Pell, Bishop, McConville (c), Nottingham, Clark, Amankwah. Subs: Isherwood, Rodgers, Procter, Mansell, Longelo, Nolan, Morgan. Referee: Geoff Eltringham (County Durham).

Photo: Matchday Images



TimmyH added 14:32 - Jan 22

Yes mixing it up!...personally feel Bonne should be rested and and Aluko a bit unfortunate.to be, draw for me. 0

d77sgw added 14:39 - Jan 22

Aluko must be injured - he's been outstanding for a month. 0

DavoIPB added 14:47 - Jan 22

Not liking this team. Very lightweight against a physically strong team. 1

Suffolkboy added 14:55 - Jan 22

The outcome will be interesting ,both in terms of the final result and the squad performance . KM was looking for greater penetration ,and more goals as a consequence : we shall see !!

COYB 1

Pezzer added 15:01 - Jan 22

Aluko, Penney, Hladky - covid or injuries? 0

TimmyH added 15:05 - Jan 22

Carroll in as well!...he's been poor when ever he's come in... 0

