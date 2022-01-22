Carroll Late Replacement For Evans
Saturday, 22nd Jan 2022 14:46
Tom Carroll has replaced Lee Evans in the centre of the Blues' midfield after the Welshman suffered a knock in the warm-up.
New signing Tyreeq Bakinson is drafted on to the bench.
Town: Walton, Donacien, Woolfenden, Edmundson, Burns, Celina, Carroll, Morsy (c), Vincent-Young, Bonne, Chaplin. Subs: Holy, Burgess, Edwards, Jackson, Norwood, Pigott, Bakinson.
Photo: Pagepix
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]