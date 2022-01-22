Accrington Chairman Hits Out at Morsy

Saturday, 22nd Jan 2022 19:02

Accrington chairman Andy Holt has hit out at Town skipper Samy Morsy following a clash with Stanley midfielder Ethan Hamilton during the Blues’ 2-1 victory at Portman Road this afternoon.

The Egyptian international and Hamilton clashed as what was a niggly game all afternoon approached the half-hour mark with the Stanley scorer going to ground holding his face but with referee Geoff Eltringham taking no action.

Afterwards Holt responded on Twitter referring to the Town midfielder as “a shit house”, while former referee Mark Halsey suggested Morsy could face retrospective action.

Following the Blues’ 2-1 defeat to Stanley earlier in the season, Morsy was critical of the approach to the game taken by the Lancastrians.

“They’re a horrible team, they play like a non-league team, and that’s no disrespect to them, that’s just the style and it works for them and we just couldn’t quite get to grips it in the second half,” he said.

“I thought the first half was OK, they’re horrible at what they do, they didn’t really create much, as we didn’t. Two goals, we could have done a lot better but it just wasn’t our day today.”

He added: “The way they play is disgusting. I think one of the players just kicked the ball out of the stadium [in order to waste time], I’ve never seen that before in my career. But we lick our wounds and we go again.”

He’s a shit house is Morsy. https://t.co/1NiBoDSTlL — Andyh (@AndyhHolt) January 22, 2022

Too late for us again. I suppose you’ll be criticising us for grumbling. https://t.co/6oTwAUh5ES — Andyh (@AndyhHolt) January 22, 2022

Correct. I don’t blame the officials. I blame the lad that sneakily whacks a fellow professional player. https://t.co/qoCZ7mXxzP — Andyh (@AndyhHolt) January 22, 2022

I defended him when he called us non league. I’m never going to accept what he did today. https://t.co/G8rUeMHaFS — Andyh (@AndyhHolt) January 22, 2022





Photo: Matchday Images

