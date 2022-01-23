Kenlock Nets First Senior Goal on Colchester Debut

Sunday, 23rd Jan 2022 09:20

On-loan Blues left-back Myles Kenlock netted his first senior goal on his Colchester United debut as the U’s won 3-0 away at Salford City yesterday.

Kenlock, 25, who joined the League Two side on loan for the rest of the season on Thursday, scored the North Essex side’s second goal, former Blues skipper Luke Chambers having grabbed the opener.

Londoner Kenlock hadn’t previously found the net in any of his 94 competitive starts and nine sub appearances for the Blues, although he did score in a pre-season friendly at Barnet in the summer of 2018.

Ex-Blues midfielder Cole Skuse, a similarly infrequent goalscorer, also came close to getting his name on the scoresheet when he hit the post.

Kenlock, Skuse and Chambers were joined in the Colchester line-up by former Town players Alan Judge, Emyr Huws and Freddie Sears, while Dean Gerken, Tommy Smith and Frank Nouble were among the subs.





Photo: Pagepix